‘Ryes’ to the occasion

Understanding how a crop will grow in various places is key to getting more farmers to grow it. Rye is a cereal grain grown in parts of Europe, and although not a commonly grown crop in other regions, its characteristics make it a valuable option for farmers.
Researchers in Estonia, a country in northern Europe, studied how rye grows in Estonia and the United Kingdom. They tested different varieties of rye with different fertilizers. Estonia has colder winters and more snow when compared to the United Kingdom.
Researchers reported the results of the Healthy Minor Cereals project experiment conducted from 2013 to 2018. The aim was to investigate how winter rye cultivation can be extended to different climatic regions in Europe. The research was published in Crop Science, a publication of the Crop Science Society of America.
In the experiment the researchers grew four different varieties of rye in Estonia and the United Kingdom. The varieties each had slightly different characteristics. To grow well in Estonia, a rye variety must be winter hardy and resistant to snow mold infection.
They applied four kinds of nitrogen-containing fertilizer in two different amounts to the winter rye. Three of the fertilizers, cattle slurry, farmyard manure and biogas digestate, are used in organic farming. The fourth one, mineral nitrogen, is used in conventional farming.
Mineral nitrogen is readily available to plants after it is applied in the field. However nitrogen from organic fertilizers is slowly absorbed by plants during the growing period. Rye needs less nitrogen than other cereal to form a yield. That is what can make it a beneficial crop. The exact amount of nitrogen in the cultivation of rye depends on the geographical location, weather conditions, the nutrient content of the soil and the variety grown.
The results showed that mineral nitrogen and biogas digestate resulted in greater yield and seed protein content in both Estonia and the United Kingdom. Biogas digestate is material leftover from the production of biogas from cattle manure. It is a good organic fertilizer option for crops like winter rye that have a lesser nutrient requirement and to the other cereals in organic farming.
Some rye varieties were more winter hardy than others. In addition, some were more resistant to snow mold than others. Snow mold can devastate a farmer’s yield.
Another issue rye growers face is lodging. That happens when the stem of the cereals goes from standing straight up to bending to the ground. That can occur during strong wind or rain and may be due to some disease issues. Some varieties are less likely to experience lodging than others.
It comes down to the specific needs at the growing site. The research results will help farmers pick the best variety of rye for their area.
Overall the quality of the grains depends on many parameters. Those depend on the properties of the soil, the air and soil temperature during the growing season, occurrence of plant diseases and more. Varieties that are suitable for cultivation everywhere do not exist. Farmers select cereal varieties according to the soil and climatic conditions of their locations.
The research is a powerful collaboration between scientists and breeders, and the study was meant to help farmers, flour producers and bread makers. Currently winter rye is cultivated in only a few countries and bread made from rye is not widely consumed.
Rye bread is a historically traditional food in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Ukraine, Poland and Germany. Research has shown the many health benefits of rye. The research was funded by the European Community under the Seventh Framework Program for the integrated project Healthy Minor Cereals.
Visit www.researchgate.net/institution/Estonian_Crop_Research_institute for more information.