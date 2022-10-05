Satellite imagery measures pastures

CHETEK, Wis. – Cheyenne Christianson is interested in trying new things. That’s why he agreed to participate in a pilot project that’s testing a combination of satellite imagery and software to measure and estimate pasture growth, he said.
Organic Valley is using the technology to provide its farmer-members with weekly feedback. The information helps improve pasture health and animal nutrition, according to the company.
Christianson is one of about 100 farmers from several states who participated in the pilot. He grazes 70 cows on 130 acres, plus dedicates another 40 acres for heifers and nurse cows. He raises 120 acres of hay; he’s grazed dairy cattle for about 30 years. He’s traditionally walked his pastures using a plate meter to measure pasture growth. He takes clippings and dries them to estimate dry-matter content.
But the combination of satellite imagery and software is accurate; it could be especially helpful for inexperienced farmers, he said. The satellites take infrared images on a daily basis to calculate the amount of vegetation in each paddock. The data is then converted by computer software into an estimate of available forage per paddock.
“You can see estimated dry-matter availability without having to go out and look,” Christianson said.
But he still enjoys walking his pastures.
“I still find it interesting,” he said.
Organic Valley sends the satellite information to participating farmers on a weekly basis so they can evaluate pasture health and make necessary adjustments. Imagery can help farmers see if areas are overgrazed, and whether they need to provide more stored forage or add acres.
Dr. Guy Jodarski, a veterinarian for Organic Valley, said the technology helps farmers manage their pastures to maximize the amount and quality of forage available to cows.
“Cows are made for a high-forage diet,” he said.
If cows consume too much grain they’re susceptible to digestive problems, displaced abomasum, ketosis and acidosis. Acidosis can result in immune suppression as well as lameness, he said.
He’s known Christianson for about 15 years. Because the grazier has few animal-health problems the two don’t have a typical veterinarian-farmer relationship. It’s more of an exchange of ideas, Jodarski said.
“I learn just as much if not more from Cheyenne than he does from me,” he said. “He’s a pioneer; he used a no-grain system before it became popular. And he was talking about 100 percent grass-fed dairy before there was even a market for it.”
People are also reading…
Christianson started farming in 1993 when he was 21; he now farms with his wife, Katy Christianson.
“Finances were an issue so I rented a farm and started grazing dairy cows,” he said. “I began feeding cows all organic grass and legumes, and no grain, in 1998 after reading about the benefits of conjugated linoleic acid and omega-3 acids.”
A national study found that cows fed a diet of totally organic grass and legumes produced milk with elevated levels of omega-3 and conjugated linoleic acid, wrote Brad Heins, a University of Minnesota-Extension organic-dairy scientist. That provides a markedly healthier balance of fatty acids, he said.
Heins also conducted a three-year study in which he and his colleagues quantified the fatty-acid profile in milk from cows fed a 100 percent forage-based diet. They compared it to profiles of milk from cows in conventional and organic-management programs.
• “Grassmilk” cows receive an essentially 100 percent organic grass and legume forage-based diet via pasture and stored feeds – such as hay and silage.
• “Organic” cows receive, on average, about 80 percent of their daily dry-matter intake from forage-based feeds, and 20 percent from grain and concentrates.
• “Conventional” cows are fed rations in which forage-based feeds account for an estimated 53 percent of daily dry-matter intake, with the other 47 percent coming from grains and concentrates.
Grassmilk provided 0.05 grams of omega-3s per 100 grams of milk compared to 0.02 grams of omega-3s per 100 grams in conventional milk – a 147 percent increase in omega-3s, Heins said.
Christianson has been in the grassmilk program with Organic Valley since 1998.
“The grass-fed milk market really opened then and we had price stability from Organic Valley,” he said.
He has continued his rotational-grazing program, moving cows twice daily. He increases the number of moves for dry cows and heifers.
He currently uses a mix of legumes, grasses and some alfalfa. He said he especially likes orchardgrass because it has good drought tolerance. The grazing program has been good for his soil and animals, he said.
Visit organicvalley.coop and extension.umn.edu – search for "grass fed" – for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.