Scouting dictates future pest management

What producers can’t afford to eliminate in a pest-control program is straightforward – field scouting. Field scouting or hiring someone to do so is an integral part of insect pest management, says Bryan Jensen, a crop entomologist with the University of Wisconsin-Department of Entomology. Much of what producers do in insect pest management is a rescue by nature. A field is scouted and farmers react accordingly.
Modern insect-protected transgenic corn contains combinations of protectants derived from various subspecies of the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis – Bt corn. Above-ground Bt traits are designed to kill immature stages of moths that feed on corn, Jensen said. Examples are European corn borer, western bean cutworm, and black cutworm. Below-ground Bt traits are effective only against rootworm larvae feeding on corn roots.
Selecting seed varieties based on above-ground traits is problematic; it’s not an integrated-pest-management practice. When farmers purchase seed in the fall or winter prior to the next growing season it’s not possible to know what kind of pest issues will surface the following year.
One of the exceptions could be western bean cutworm.
“It’s a bear to scout and treat so you might want to fine-tune your trait packages depending on the history of its presence in your fields.” Jensen said.
Historically the European corn borer has been the primary target insect when producers buy above-ground trait packages.
“We’ve seen an almost steady decrease in their population since the introduction of above-ground traits in 1995,” he said.
There still are pockets of European corn borer in the United States but by spot-checking fields producers can control those populations.
“Don’t forget about possible resistance to corn borers,” Jensen said. “There have been reports of resistant corn-borer populations in Nova Scotia, meaning it could happen here.”
Visit texasinsects.org to see the “Handy Bt Trait Table” for a thorough list of trait packages; it makes understanding easier for seed-company guides.
Below-ground traits fit well into an integrated-pest-management program. If a producer scouts for corn-rootworm Beetles in continuous corn in late summer, that observation can be used to decide which fields need a Bt hybrid the following year.
“It helps give us the option to diversify our management practices, allowing us to save money and delay resistance,” he said.
By scouting those fields in late summer a producer can use that data to keep all management options on the table for the next growing season – including doing nothing. If no rootworms are present those fields can be a candidate for staying with continuous corn and saving money on rootworm control.
“Ultimately what we need to do is diversify our management practices by using scouting data to tailor management practices to each individual field,” Jensen said.
He recommends sampling at least 50 corn plants per field when scouting beetles, in as many as three separate visits, so one can see what the trend is in the population. Do not limit yellow sticky traps to the edge of the field and expect accurate results.
“These sticky traps are a visual attractant and rootworms do move around,” he said.
It makes financial sense to rotate extreme-rootworm-population fields to a non-host crop to manage the problem with less chemicals.
“When people don’t have good results with trait selection they re-think their long-term planting strategy and often it means to rotate out of corn,” he said.
In terms of soybean-aphid management, he said a reduction in chemical use can only be achieved by scouting fields at regular intervals. If a producer is at threshold on a first scouting, that isn’t enough information to proceed. It’s best to know a rate of increase in aphids to determine spraying options.
“The better the information one has, the less anxiety when it comes to a no-spray decision,” Jensen said.
University of Wisconsin research trials show there is no yield loss at a soybean-aphid rate of 250 per plant. If producers think they have yield loss at that threshold, it could be a sign to check for other issues. Spraying at less than threshold levels results in no return on investment and likely kills beneficial organisms. An example is the likelihood of seeing a flare in twospotted spider mites when spraying for aphids in a dry year. There can be yield losses resulting from spraying-equipment wheel traffic – particularly when the plant is in the R3 to R5 stage of growth. He said spraying isn’t worth doing if aphid numbers are less than threshold.
Visit ipcm.wisc.edu and fyi.extension.wisc.edu for more information.
Badger Crop Connect is a crop-production webinar series developed for the 2020 growing season by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension crops and soils program. Bringing agronomists, crop consultants and farmers together, Badger Crop Connect provided bi-weekly updates on current issues. Jensen spoke Sept. 29 regarding “Considerations for Crop Trait Selection and Disease, Insect and Weed Management in 2021.” Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.