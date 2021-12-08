Seed sharing cultivates joy

WASHBURN, Wis. – Folks long for connection to loved ones. Our life on earth is confined to a generation. As loved ones leave and newborns come we wish our connection to the old and the new could be as strong as it is to those of our own time.
But there’s a strong connection that can be passed from loved one to loved one, generation to generation, soul to soul.
There’s a riddle about life asking what came first – the chicken or the egg. The answer is plants. The miracle of life is photosynthesis. Without the process that turns sunlight into food there would be no chickens and no eggs. Farmers know all about that miracle of life.
In our modern era some folks think food comes from the grocery store; many have never seen the plants that produce their food. Whole grain, like whole plants, is a mystery to them. But as urban farms and community-garden projects appear, more people in cities are regaining a connection to plants and the land.
Seed saving can be part of the renewed connection. For some folks the connection begins with seeds from a favorite flower or a favorite garden vegetable.
Jane Heim and Kerry Cook-Lovlien sat on a fall day near an old card-catalog cabinet in the Washburn Public Library. The cabinet had been altered to hold packets of seeds.
“When I moved here I came to the library,” Heim said. “It’s my home away from home. I donated a copy of the book I wrote about children gardening, and the librarian said that maybe I would be the one to revive the seed-saving program at the library. Of course I said yes!”
Soon a small group of interested folks joined Heim. They organized an event at the library for National Seed Swap Day, Jan. 29.
“I grew up on a farm in Iowa and later was involved in Oregon Tilth and an organic education center, Heim said. “Our big goal is simply to get people to plant seeds and enjoy gardening. We want to do what it takes to get folks to put their hands in the ground, planting seeds, watching them grow, and then harvesting what grows or enjoying the beauty of a flower or the taste of an herb. That’s what we want to encourage in any way we can.
“We chose National Seed Swap Day for our event; it’s the last Saturday in January 2022. We figure with the snow deep, folks will be itching to garden. We want people to come and not worry about not having collected their own seeds. They can bring packets of seeds they haven’t used to share. They can share their knowledge with our community.”
Cook-Lovlien said, “I had a grandfather who was a gardener and I’ve been planting seeds since I was young. What I enjoy about gardening is sharing. I’ve always enjoyed sharing seeds and plants. When things come up every year I remember where I got them, who gave them to me. Some of those people are gone now; they’re not living anymore. Their memory stays with me through the seeds. They are important to me.”
Worldwide there are hundreds of organizations engaged in seed saving. Some like the Native Food Alliance have goals of food sovereignty – control regarding their own diet and involvement in growing their own food. Others like the Food Trust have a mission of ensuring the conservation and availability of crop diversity. They believe diversity can help provide food security worldwide. And there’s a global seed vault in Svalbard, Norway.
Hope and community brings folks out on a Saturday in the dead of winter. Deep snow and a chill wind kindle a warm longing for plants growing in rich soil. Those plants and their seeds provide food for the soul and the body. And for some they’re a connection to generations past and generations yet to come.
Visit www.holidayscalendar.com/event/national-seed-swap-day for information regarding the 2022 National Seed Swap Day, occurring Jan. 29.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.