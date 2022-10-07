Seeds studied for sustainability in space

Although no humans will be aboard the Artemis I mission, it will carry experiments that will help address questions that humanity needs to answer as spacefaring missions become longer and more ambitious. There’s one question that Michigan State University’s Federica Brandizzi has been particularly interested in solving – how is that long-term human presence going to feed itself?
Space travelers will need to grow their own food, said Brandizzi, a professor of plant biology at Michigan State. But plants grow differently in space than they do on Earth. In the past few decades scientists have been working to compensate for those changes by gaining a better understanding of plant biology and development away from Earth.
“In space there are so many variables and so many things that plants have never experienced before,” Brandizzi said. “For example without Earth’s gravitational pull, plants are weightless in space. And without Earth’s shielding atmosphere, plants encounter higher doses of cosmic rays.”
From previous experiments scientists have learned that plants grown in space produce reduced levels of amino acids that normally keep their seedlings strong on Earth. The same amino acids also would be nutritious for people who eat the plants.
So Brandizzi’s team has selected seeds enriched with amino acids and is sending them into space along with regular seeds. The experiment will enable the researchers to see if fortifying the seeds on Earth could create a more sustainable path to growing healthier plants – and food – in space.
The researchers are sending seeds of Arabidopsis thaliana, one of science’s most popular plant-model species. Although it’s not a food crop itself, what the researchers find can be translated to plants that are used as produce.
The Michigan State team’s experiment is one of four selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Space Biology Program to better understand how deep space affects terrestrial biology. Accompanying its seedlings aboard Artemis’s Orion spacecraft will be a yeast experiment led by the University of Colorado-Boulder, a fungus experiment led by the United States Naval Research Laboratory, and an experiment with photosynthetic algae led by the Institute for Medical Research, a nonprofit research corporation.
The Artemis mission also will be the Brandizzi laboratory’s third experiment aboard a space mission. Her team’s earlier work focused on understanding how plants responded to the unique stresses of space. The projects have been different but their goals are all related to one day growing plants that are suited to thrive on missions to the moon and beyond.
Visit prl.natsci.msu.edu for more information.
Matt Davenport is a strategic science storyteller at Michigan State University.