Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child.
Some things have changed through the decades. It isn’t likely neighborhood children would be willing to work for a dollar a day cutting thistles. But not everything has changed. Fields and fencerows are still populated with noxious weeds and invasive species that crowd out native plants and domestic crops. Because invasive plants disperse widely without regard to human-made boundaries, effective management of the invasive pests requires cooperative effort across jurisdictions.
The Northwoods Cooperative Weed Management Area includes the land within the four Wisconsin counties that border Lake Superior – Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties. Its mission is to protect northern Wisconsin from invasive species. The cooperative is a way information is shared and plans are made for invasive species management in far-northern Wisconsin.
According to the cooperative, invasive plants in some areas have major negative impacts on local economies due to damage they cause to native-plant communities, wildlife habitat, agriculture, recreation and foraging. Some estimates of damage from invasive species annually in the United States are as much as $35 billion.
The Northwoods Cooperative Weed Management Area began as an initiative to bring people together to control those invasive species. The group adopted a model of cooperative weed management used in the western United States. They developed a management plan, annual operating plans and a memorandum of understanding to formalize a cooperative partnership. Almost 20 years later the group is one of an increasing number of cooperative weed-management and invasive-species-management areas in Wisconsin.
Ramona Shackleford of the Bayfield County Land & Water Conservation Department serves as coordinator for the Northwoods Cooperative Weed Management Area. On a November day she was in the field working to eradicate an infestation of buckthorn with a private landowner along Wisconsin Highway 13 in Bayfield County.
“We help landowners with high-priority species like garlic mustard and knotweed,” she said. “Species that are still rare here and spread fast are the highest priority. We also help landowners learn to control more-common invasive species like buckthorn. We have tools and supplies like weed wrenches that we can lend out. We also have backpack sprayers and loppers. Sometimes we have events for groups who want to work on an area of land.
“We also provide education to make people aware of invasive species they may have on their land, especially species that are new to our area. We have an informational booth and brochures for events. Some partners in the (Northwoods Cooperative Weed Management Area) do research so we can provide the public information on the best ways to treat land with herbicide or without herbicide. If people want to have a plant identified they can email me photographs of it and we will work to identify it.
“Across the state there are organized groups called cooperative weed-management areas and cooperative invasive-species-management areas. Grants are available to fund both types of organizations. The groups located in the Lake Superior Basin are eligible for funding through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Other grants are available from the state of Wisconsin.”
When it comes to fighting invasive species that threaten crops and natural ecosystems, a little cooperation can go a long way.
Visit www.northwoodscwma.org for more information.
