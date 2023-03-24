Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development recently announced the 2022 Hall of Fame Laureates including five volunteers, supporters and staff who have impacted Wisconsin 4-H.
• Carol Boehlke, Ozaukee County 4-H volunteer, has served more than 44 years of leadership with Ozaukee County 4-H. She exemplifies the 4-H motto of making the best better by being a constant figure at community service and fundraising events.
• Mary Crave, volunteer 4-H international programs and emeritus extension professional, trains Wisconsin 4-H youth participating in international exchange programs through orientation and re-entry workshops, focusing on cultural understanding and sensitivity, and interpreting and communicating their exchange experiences for themselves and 4-H clubs and communities.
• Sandy Miller, Dunn County 4-H volunteer, has provided leadership to the Dunn County 4-H Dog Project for almost 40 years.
• Tim Talen, retired 4-H arts and communication specialist, expanded multicultural youth-programming efforts to address diversity in Sheboygan County. The program focused on tolerance, respect for differences, compassion, working together and understanding one another.
• Helen Weisensel, Dodge County 4-H volunteer, helped shape the Dodge County 4-H program and is focused on the educational value of 4-H.
The Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame was established to recognize 4-H volunteers, financial supporters, staff and pioneers who made major contributions to the 4-H movement at the local, state and national levels. The candidates represent 4-H in the broadest sense – people who had an impact on the lives of children, their community or state through significant contributions of time, energy or financial resources to 4-H and its members. Visit 4h.extension.wisc.edu for more information.