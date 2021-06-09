The Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers is a producer-led watershed-protection group in the Sheboygan River watershed in Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties. The group hosted its first field day of the year Apr. 21. Farmers talked about the next steps to take after turnip and crimson-clover cover crops grew through the winter.
The event was attended by about three-dozen farmers. It featured discussions by Dan Smith, a researcher in the UW-Nutrient and Pest Management Program, and Tony Peirick, chairman of the Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil-Healthy Waters.
“My big thing was when and what to do with the turnips that made it through the winter because I wasn’t expecting that,” said Joe Wagner, president of the Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers. “I planted a multispecies cover crop last fall, expecting just the crimson clover to overwinter. I didn’t know what effect the turnips would have on my corn. The field-day discussion gave me great insight as to when I’ll terminate the turnips.”
There were questions asked and answered regarding when to terminate a cover crop, what seed mix to use, how to no-till-plant, and if eliminating fertilizer and chemicals is possible. The discussion always returned to the topic of soil health.
“I don’t think we’ll ever learn everything we need to know about the soil,” Peirick said. “It’s an exciting time in agriculture because regeneration and growing cover crops will get your soil back to where it’s supposed to be. It will also help the farmer’s bottom line.”
The Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers, the Wisconsin ag department, UW-Madison and The Nature Conservancy analyzed survey data from members in 2019 for conservation impact. The 2020 data showed that the group’s members accounted for about 7,000 acres of cover crops, 21,169 acres of nutrient management and 17,129 acres of reduced tillage.
The group’s members explore farming strategies that lead to improved soil health, greater farming efficiency, sustained profitability and reduced environmental impact. Members share information gained through field trials with fellow farmers and strive to foster an understanding of the role of agriculture in the community. Visit srpfarmers.com for more information.
Steven Schauer is a communications specialist with the Dairy Business Association and the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative.