Shipping outlook encouraging for 2022

At the start of the shipping season the big question was, “Will shipping bounce back from the depressed levels seen in 2020 due to the pandemic?”
With most figures in from this past season the resounding answer is yes.
The 2021-2022 shipping season ended Jan. 15 with the scheduled closure of the locks at Sault Saint Marie, Michigan. Shipping is expected to resume when the locks reopen March 25.
Wisconsin shares its largest seaport with Minnesota. Port Duluth-Superior reported an increase in shipping of 27 percent during the 2021 season; almost 33 million short tons passed through the port.
• Iron ore led the way with more than 20 million short tons, an increase of more than 32 percent from the previous year and an increase of almost 12 percent when compared to the average of the past five seasons.
• Limestone shipped 3 million tons of limestone.
• Coal and petroleum coke shipped almost 8 million tons, an increase of more than 40 percent.
• Grain shipments decreased by about 500,000 tons to about 808,000 tons – a decrease mainly attributed to grain shortages in parts of North America. Grain shipments were the second-smallest since 1890.
• There were 718 ships that visited the port in 2021, compared to 617 in the 2020 shipping season.
The Port of Green Bay reported almost 2 million tons of cargo shipped in 2021, a 3 percent increase when compared to the 2020 shipping season. At Green Bay limestone imports were the most common cargo, followed by cement and petroleum. Shipments of salt and coal declined. There were 178 ships that visited the port in 2021 compared to 176 ships in the 2020 shipping season.
The Port of Milwaukee had not reported 2021 shipping data by early February. The port five-year and 10-year average through 2020 were almost identical at about 2.7 million tons shipped annually. There were 349 vessels that visited Milwaukee in 2020. A new $3.5 million grant through the state of Wisconsin will expand infrastructure for cruise ships at the port. The port estimates it will host more than 10,000 cruise-ship passengers in 2022. The port expects to have visits from Viking Line and American Queen cruise ships.
The forecast for shipping in 2022 is for levels of shipping to continue at the same or greater levels. But there are several factors that could negatively impact shipping through Wisconsin ports. The pandemic or other natural factors like weather may snarl supply lines, or make some commodities scarce or unavailable. An unexpected economic downturn, like during the 2020 recession, could reduce shipping. Also unforeseen accidents could halt shipping on parts of the Great Lakes or the St. Lawrence Seaway. A recent paper published by researchers from Michigan State University estimates that an oil spill from a rupture in the pipeline that passes through the Straits of Mackinac would halt shipping on parts of the Great Lakes. It’s estimated that a 15-day halt in ship traffic in the area would cost more than $45 billion. A 180-day halt would cost more than $1.1 trillion in lost shipping and layoffs from jobs in tourism, the steel-production industry and industries that use steel.
All three Wisconsin seaports have recently completed port improvements or are poised to begin improvements. Ships are in ports for winter; the ports themselves are undergoing annual maintenance to be ready for the coming season. With expected increases in container traffic, cruise-ship traffic and increased demand for commodities like iron ore, the expectations for the 2022 shipping season are rosy indeed.
Visit duluthport.com and www.portofgreenbay.com and portmilwaukee.com/port and ippsr.msu.edu/research/oil-spill-economics-estimates-economic-damages-oil-spill-straits-mackinac-michigan and forloveofwater.org/line-5-economic-report-shipping-impacts for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.