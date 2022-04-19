'Short Course' raises passionate questions

MADISON, Wis. – So many questions, so little time – more than 100 stakeholders participated in a one-hour listening session about the future direction of the University of Wisconsin-Farm and Industry Short Course. Time ran out before all the questions could be posed and answered.
The event was held Apr. 12 via Zoom. There were plenty of questions – and comments – about the program that for 135 years has provided hands-on education to young people pursuing careers in agriculture.
Kevin Krentz, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, said he was personally disappointed with the lack of engagement with stakeholders before the university announced it would be changing the Short Course format this fall to a non-credited non-residential model. The organization co-sponsored the listening event with the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin and the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
“The next generation is critical to Wisconsin agriculture,” Krentz said. “The need for the (Short Course) program is extreme. And the changes offered are extreme.”
People are also reading…
Shelly Mayer, executive director of PDPW, said, “We were surprised that there had been no dialogue about the Short Course. Moving into the future, our producers say labor is the No. 1 issue.”
PDPW members want to support the “Wisconsin Idea,” she said, to help build the next generation of agriculturists.
“The Wisconsin Idea signifies a general principle – that education should influence people’s lives beyond the boundaries of the classroom,” according to UW. “Synonymous with Wisconsin for more than a century, this ‘idea’ has become the guiding philosophy of university-outreach efforts in Wisconsin and throughout the world.”
Sandy Larson of Larson Acres is a dairy farmer near Evansville, Wisconsin. She was asked by Farm and Industry Short Course staff to serve on a work group. Stakeholders were contacted in October 2020 by work-group members such as Larson. The initial contact was either by email, phone or in-person visits, said Jennifer Blazek, director of the Farm and Industry Short Course. About 50 stakeholders, such as Short Course alumni and agricultural organizations, were asked to complete a questionnaire, she said.
“Some requested Google Form to submit their own answers; others were interviewed by the work-group members who then reported back what they heard,” she said.
The stakeholders were given about four weeks to respond. Blazek said she only about half the questionnaires were returned. None of the questions directly addressed the issue of declining enrollment and the strong possibility the format would need to be changed.
During the listening session, Larson said she was the only industry person to serve on the work group; the rest of the group was comprised of faculty and others affiliated with UW.
She said she understood Short Course administrators had limited funds for marketing the program.
“But if it was that dire, ask for help,” she said in an interview after the listening session.
The listening session generated many questions and comments.
One participant asked how the university invested in promotion and education regarding the Short Course during the years of declining enrollment.
Liz Henry served from 2005 to 2016 as associate director of the UW-Renk Agribusiness Institute.
She wrote in the Zoom comment area, “Most programs on campus are subsidized and supported with 101 dollars. Very few programs are required to be self-supporting but this financial stress was placed on the Farm and Industry Short Course a long while ago.”
Those “101 dollars” are distributed to UW-Madison by the UW-System. They include all state-controlled funds – tuition and tax revenues. Fund 101 represents UW-Madison’s core state-public funding, which is used to support teaching, research and outreach missions of UW-Madison.
The Short Course is funded by tuition so when enrollment declined so did the budget, said Doug Reinemann, associate dean for UW-Division of Extension and outreach specialist for the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He’s the point person for communicating with stakeholders about the changes to the Short Course.
About 100 students each year are needed to maintain the existing program, Blazek said.
Another listening-session participant asked how the change to a non-credit format would affect scholarship donations. Several alumni have donated to the program through the years.
Rick Daluge served for 25 years as the director of the Farm and Industry Short Course before retiring in 2008. He and his wife, Peggy Daluge, have provided scholarships to Short Course students for many years.
“I don’t think donors will want to continue donating when they don’t know what will be taught,” he said in an interview after the listening session.
He added there will be challenges associated with trust-fund handling. Living donors can change where their money goes, but the situation is different in the case of trusts in the name of people who have died.
Also discussed during the listening session were concerns that the on-campus residential experience will end.
“That’s been a big selling point,” Rick Daluge said. “The professors are right on campus and doing research. And Short Course students can participate in campus activities just like other students at UW.”
But an adequate amount of on-campus housing has been an issue for the past few years. Short Course students in fall 2019 were for the first time housed in the Lowell Center, located on Langdon Street near campus. That’s because Humphrey Hall and Jorns Hall – which had housed Short Course students for years – were in need of repairs and renovations. With a record number of incoming freshmen in 2021 at UW-Madison, the need for on-campus housing has only deepened.
During the listening session Reinemann said the cohort experience is greatly valued, as are connections with faculty at UW. The College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, he said, has been discussing the possibility of offering shorter but more-frequent in-person meetings to Short Course students. They could be integrated with off-campus experiences on farms and agribusiness.
But if those meetings were longer than a day, students would still require lodging. Hayden Coss is the noble ruler of the Alpha Gamma Rho chapter on the UW-Madison campus. He said he and the vice-noble ruler of management and operations recently met with the Short Course director to consider if the fraternity could help with housing.
“We had discussed potential long-term housing but we didn’t cover short-term housing,” Coss said. “We did make the point that housing will already be tight so we didn’t make any guarantee that we could accommodate anyone. We did connect the director with multiple other housing arrangements on campus to help ensure everyone interested in the program would have a place to stay. We want to help in any way we can.”
Ideas are still being accepted by the Farm and Industry Short Course. Visit go.wisc.edu/FISC or contact fisc@cals.wisc.edu or 608-263-3918 for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
+