Silks could have crop-protection powers

The silky, gold-colored tuft normally discarded along with corn-cob husks is worth more than one might think. A research team from the University of Guelph showed that silks naturally contain diverse microbes, which may point to a new strategy to protect cobs from fungal infections.
Each corn cob contains 300 silks to 600 silks. There are an estimated 2,485 miles of silks per acre of corn. At the bottom of each individual strand of silk is an egg that, once fertilized, will generate a kernel on the cob.
Within a few hours after landing on a silk, a pollen grain spurs growth of a pollen tube enabling sperm to travel down the strand toward the egg. The pollen tube is one of the fastest growing tissues in nature, said Manish Raizada, a professor in the department of plant agriculture at Guelph.
But the silk channels also are a conduit for fungal pathogens seeking nutrients and moisture. Fusarium contaminates cereal grains with mycotoxins that pose health threats to humans and livestock.
Raizada theorized whether corn silks might also attract “good” bugs that help fight fungal infections. To determine the possibility the researchers grew corn for two years and analyzed silk tissue on the cobs for microbes.
They discovered that healthy silks contained about 5,000 different species of bacteria; 10 kinds accounted for about half of the entire microbiome.
“We were surprised at the diversity,” Raizada said. “We weren’t expecting that complexity.”
To test effects of Fusarium infection, the team compared corn silk treated with the fungus with untreated corn silk.
In treated plants many rare bacteria disappeared from the microbiome. The fungus may outcompete the bacteria for nutrients, the pathogen may kill bacteria directly, or bacteria may be susceptible to the plant’s own defenses against the fungus.
At the same time 10 kinds to 15 kinds of bacteria increased in number in the fungus-treated plants. The researchers are now testing whether the bacteria, when sprayed separately onto silks, can protect them against future Fusarium attacks.
The team found that some silk bacteria are nitrogen fixers that can convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form used by the plant. More work is needed to determine whether that happens in silks.
Predicting that some microbes may be found to produce natural pesticides, Raizada said he speculated that the compounds target insect eggs often laid in corn silks.
The study may benefit farmers and corn breeders. Farmers might spray “good” fungi-fighting bacteria on corn fields, for example. Breeders might select for resistant bacteria that might be inherited through corn seeds.
“Now that we have revealed that this microbiome exists and have shown which bacteria are helpful, there’s an opportunity through sprays or breeding to stack good bacteria,” Raizada said.
Another recent study found a microbiome in reproductive parts of other plants, such as apples and pears. Raizada predicted that similar microbiome defenses will be uncovered in future. The study recently was published in “Scientific Reports.” Visit nature.com and search for "transmitting silks of maize" for more information.