When processing and putting up silage in any type of structure, it’s a complicated job and potentially dangerous.
Silo gas is created in any type of silage-storage system but is a particular problem in tower silos. Silo gas also known as nitrogen dioxide; it’s a normal part of the silage making process. We start to see this gas a few hours to a day or so after a silo is filled. Then it’s produced for two to two-and-a-half weeks.
Silo gas is produced in all kinds of silos – tower or upright silos, bunkers, piles and bags. The biggest issue is when it’s in a confined space such as a tower silo, an adjoining room, silo chute, or in the space between silo bags or bunker walls.
In the air nitrogen dioxide has a faint yellowish color though in reduced-light conditions one probably won’t see it. It smells a bit like bleach and is very irritating; even a few breaths can cause serious health problems.Avoid silo gas, especially during that initial three-week post-harvest window. Treat a tower silo and areas surrounding stored silage as a confined space. Ventilate thoroughly, generally with a blower. Entering any confined space incorrectly has deadly consequences.