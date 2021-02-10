Silvopasture movement grows in Wisconsin

As brutal cold grips the upper Midwest, some farm animals are protected from the wind in forested settings. They’re being raised through a form of sustainable agriculture that’s gaining attention in Wisconsin.
Agricultural researchers say silvopasture has long been popular in Europe, and is catching on in the United States. It integrates trees, forage and grazing livestock. Producers can either strategically plant trees in a pasture, or have their animals rotate through existing woodlands.
Diane Mayerfeld, senior outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, said the practice benefits livestock by helping protect them from extreme cold or summer heat, and can improve a farmer’s bottom line.
“Having those three different systems means you have an additional source of income,” she said. “Either income from the trees in addition to the livestock, or income from the livestock in addition to the trees.”
There’s also an environmental benefit. Planting more trees means more carbon sequestered from the air. But Mayerfeld said silvopasture requires detailed management to avoid drawbacks that could hurt the movement. Her office and the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute shared information with livestock producers in a panel discussion this winter. Other partners included the Conservation Professional Training Program, the Iowa County Farmer-Led Uplands Watershed Group and the Savanna Institute.
Keefe Keeley, co-executive director of the Institute, which advocates for more Midwestern farmers to adopt agroforestry, said there’s a lot of trial and error – including keeping livestock from stomping over growing trees.
But he emphasized it isn’t a reason for farmers to stop trying.
“When you’re talking about climate change and how do we get more atmospheric carbon in our landscapes, planting trees in open pastures is where that possibility is really strong,” he said.
According to the most recent Ag-Census Survey, almost 1,100 Wisconsin farmers said they practiced some form of agroforestry. Researchers say it’s difficult to determine how much of that is silvopasture, but they estimate it accounts for a significant portion.
Visit silvopasture.ning.com and www.fs.usda.gov/nac for more information.