Robots are among several new technologies being tested at Kansas State University. Researchers there are evaluating how robots guided by computer programs could perform some fieldwork and provide farmers more data on which to make crop-production decisions.
Dan Flippo is an assistant professor of biological and agricultural engineering at Kansas State University. He and his students are developing different categories of robots. The rover category involves a microwave-size robot, which would perform crop scouting. Rovers can cover an entire field, perhaps working through the night. They also are designed to collect data on pest pressures. The researchers will study how long such a vehicle could hold a charge, how it would handle ruts in a field and whether it could follow a correct path between crop rows. Small rovers could travel through a field consistently and keep track of a field better than humans, Flippo said.
The team also is building machines that can carry crop-protection tanks to an area of a field. They can plant seed in areas where a larger tractor can’t safely travel.
Larger robots, some the size of lawnmowers and others the size of a bed frame, are capable of more-conventional farming work such as pulling drills, scouting fields and planting fields.
Flippo and Kansas State colleagues Ajay Sharda, an associate professor of biological and agricultural engineering, and Brian McCornack, an entomologist, were awarded a grant in January from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s National Robotics Initiative supports the study of robots for detecting and controlling insects.
The Kansas State team is using the funding to develop a rover with an insect-detecting sensor. The sensor would be able to detect whether an aphid population exceeds a critical threshold. When the concentration of aphids exceeds the threshold the robot will send a signal to a sprayer mounted to the rover. The sprayer would then immediately treat the area.
“We’ll synchronize the system so that when the vehicle sees the insects, it will start spraying backward,” Sharda said. “It will build a buffer zone around the area. It will spray beyond the point where the insect was sensed for a full zone of control.”
Spraying from below the crop canopy will help to contain more of a chemical where it’s needed and reduce spray drift. That will result in chemical savings, he said.
He also is leading a project to use unmanned-aerial vehicles to scout crop fields for water stress. Researchers have mounted thermal-infrared cameras to vehicles that fly several-hundred feet above a field. Cameras measure canopy temperature throughout the field, sending volumes of information to a ground computer that meshes data into a model. The model will be designed to help farmers make irrigation decisions.
“Farmers are ready for technology that’s easy to adopt and that provides a reliable source of information,” Sharda said.
Visit youtube.com and search for _0wzpB9NhEE to watch a video of the technology being tested.