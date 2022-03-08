Snow adds needed moisture

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook for March 8-12 calls for the likelihood of colder-than-normal temperatures from the Pacific Coast to the Mississippi Valley and into the upper Great Lakes region, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail along and east of a line from southeastern Louisiana to Lake Ontario. The Upper Great Lakes region should see almost-normal or more-than-normal precipitation across most of the country, helping alleviate drought conditions in the Midwest.
Much of Wisconsin is now colored as "drought removal likely" by the U.S. Drought Monitor. This week's snow storm dumped several inches of snow across a wide section of the state.
Agri-View Weekly Update
