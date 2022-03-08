 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow adds needed moisture
Red loves snow

Red, that sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd in far-northern Wisconsin, checks previously created snowshoe trails. Like many of the Far North animals he loves snow.

 Jason Maloney/For Agri-View

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook for March 8-12 calls for the likelihood of colder-than-normal temperatures from the Pacific Coast to the Mississippi Valley and into the upper Great Lakes region, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail along and east of a line from southeastern Louisiana to Lake Ontario. The Upper Great Lakes region should see almost-normal or more-than-normal precipitation across most of the country, helping alleviate drought conditions in the Midwest. 

Cattle and horse in field

A horse towers over cattle eating hay along Wisconsin Highway 13 just north of Washburn. The bright March sunlight makes fresh snow seem even whiter.

Much of Wisconsin is now colored as "drought removal likely" by the U.S. Drought Monitor. This week's snow storm dumped several inches of snow across a wide section of the state.

Road leads north

A town road cuts through snowy forests on the way to Chequamegon Bay just south of the Sioux River in Bayfield County, Wisconsin.
New snow falls

Far-northern Wisconsin is forecast to have a big ice storm the night of March 5, but instead receives 6 inches of new snow.
Snowscape full of beauty

A view March 6 along the Lake Superior shoreline, looking south toward Washburn, Wisconsin, shows the beauty of new snow.

