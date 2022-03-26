Society selects sprayer innovations

The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers recently selected winners of the 2022 AE50 award program. The award-winners represent the best innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems, according to the society.
The winners will be featured in this edition and in the next few editions of Agri-View. Advances in sprayer and related technologies are featured here.
ExactRate liquid-fertilizer system
John Deere’s 8RX with ExactRate tractor tanks builds on the company’s 4-track row-crop tractor and 1775NT planter capabilities by integrating 1,600 gallons of fertilizer capacity. There’s a capacity of 1,000 gallons on the tractor and 600 gallons on the planter.
The ExactRate liquid-fertilizer transfer system is designed to help customers apply fertilizer during planting while maintaining vehicle width, visibility and ease of entry. The system features fully integrated system controls. At full capacity the integrated-tank systems enable operators to cover as many as 80 acres per fill when applying at 20 gallons per acre.
Tracks on both tractor and planter maintain low ground pressure, minimizing soil compaction while precisely placing seed and fertilizer, according to John Deere.
Permanent crop analyzer
The Smart Guided Systems Permanent Crop Analyzer is a utility vehicle add-on kit. It uses light detection and ranging to scan permanent crops, provide yield estimates, and forecast chemical savings using the Smart-Apply Intelligent Spray Control System. The crop analyzer uses a wireless Android tablet interface, operated by the grower or as a dealer service. It produces a location-based inventory such as tree height, width and a foliage density index per tree.
The chemical-savings analyzer compares a grower’s current spray usage to a density-based spray system. That highlights where and how chemical savings are possible.
Using historic density heat maps, the grower can identify growth concerns, making data-driven decisions. Comparing density heat maps to harvest yields allows for year-over-year comparisons, and estimations of current-year yield, according to Smart Guided Systems.
Hagie STS20 sprayer
The Hagie STS20 features a 2,000-gallon solution tank. It covers 80 additional acres per tank fill compared to a 1,200-gallon sprayer at 10 gallons per acre. That increases productivity and reduces the number of times to refill the sprayer, according to Hagie.
The STS20 incorporates intuitive operator controls found in other John Deere equipment and comes standard with Category 4 active carbon filtration. Increased speeds to as much as 25 mph paired with an STS2- specific suspension design provide increased productivity while maintaining operator comfort, Hagie stated.
Fendt Rogator 900 Series applicator
The Fendt Rogator 900 Series applicator is a self-propelled, rear-mounted boom applicator. It features dual-position adjustable crop clearance for use from pre-plant to tall crops. The machine adjusts between standard – 56 inches to 60 inches – and high clearance – 72 inches to 76 inches – in less than 45 seconds with the push of a button, according to AGCO Corporation.
The applicator may be equipped with liquid, dry pneumatic or dry-spinner delivery systems. The result is a single, versatile solution for year-round application of liquid or dry crop nutrients, crop-protection products, and seeding of cover crops, AGCO stated.
CaseIH Patriot 50-Series sprayers
The Case IH Patriot 50-series line of sprayers has been fully redesigned. Case IH flagship equipment is designed around a range of integrated, connected solutions. That enables next steps toward remote management and optimization of machines, data, diagnostics, agronomic inputs and other resources, according to Case IH.
The redesign also provides a platform for future integration of evolving chemical application and vehicle-control technologies to further improve consistency and accuracy of application, reduction of inputs through precision agriculture, and micro-site management, the company stated.
See & Spray Select
John Deere’s See & Spray Select enables spot-spraying of weeds on fallow ground. It uses camera and control technology to differentiate color on fallow ground, detect weeds and spot-spray them. The targeted spray application has similar hit rates as broadcast spraying while applying 77 percent less herbicide on average, according to John Deere.
See & Spray Select provides a single machine with seamless switching between target spray and broadcast applications while providing optimal performance, diagnostics, and data-management, according to the company.
Visit asabe.org and deere.com and SmartApply.com and hagie.com and agcocorp.com and caseih.com for more information.