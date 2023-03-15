EAST LANSING, Michigan – Michigan State University researchers recently showed how to more accurately evaluate soil-carbon stock changes. Their calculation has significant implications for measuring the actual environmental benefits of regenerative-agriculture practices and economic consequences through emerging carbon markets.
The project was led by Bruno Basso, a professor in the departments of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences at Michigan State.
Soil carbon incentives and markets have led private companies and nonprofits to pay farmers for sequestering carbon in soil. But many farmers remain skeptical.
The cost of soil sampling, remote-sensing image analysis, modeling and other carbon-stock-assessment methods currently renders the economic benefit tenuous. Farmers are looking for certainty in identifying changes in soil carbon stocks, Basso said.
Many countries use soil carbon-stock changes to determine the success of agricultural-policy shifts, but similar problems with cost and unreliable information persist. One of the main challenges has been adoption of a uniform way to accurately measure soil carbon changes.
“If we aren’t capturing carbon-stock changes appropriately and precisely, we never develop a true understanding of the effectiveness of our sustainability efforts,” Basso said.
He and his team examined the international standard for assessing soil carbon-stock changes. It involves repeated fixed-depth soil sampling down to at least 30 centimeters in the same location.
Using hypothetical 30-centimeter samples taken at three specified times with prescribed changes in soil organic carbon, the researchers showed that variations in bulk density result in errors with fixed-depth sampling.
As more carbon is sequestered in the soil, the bulk density is lessened because more air is present. If carbon is removed less air is involved, thus making the bulk density greater. Current calculations of soil organic carbon don’t factor in that shift in bulk density.
“The new approach closes the gap for those of us who – in decades of on-farm studies – noticed bulk density drifting either up or down, depending on management. We had no commensurate tools to easily adjust for it,” said Will Brinton, a coauthor of the study and founder and chief science officer for Woods End Laboratories in Augusta, Maine. “This work provides a straightforward, field- and laboratory-friendly answer to correct for past errors."
With an adjustment calculation that considers bulk density called equivalent soil mass, Basso and his team demonstrated that current methods of soil carbon stock measurement can still be used as long as equivalent soil mass also is implemented. That means altering soil depths on measurements depending on bulk density changes.
In a scenario where bulk density decreases over time, for example, the depth of the sample must increase. The equivalent soil mass calculation helps scientists determine the required depth of the new sample.
The study was published in Scientific Reports. Visit nature.com and search for “soil mass correction” for more information.
Cameron Rudolph serves as a communications manager for Michigan State University-AgBioResearch.