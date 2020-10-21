“Imagine squeezing the space out of a sponge in your hands,” Francisco J. Arriaga says. “You’re reducing its pore space. When we compact soil it can be said we’re squeezing the pore space and the result is less porosity.”
Arriaga is a soil specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. The leading cause of soil compaction is trafficking when soil is too wet, he said.
“Proper tire pressure is particularly important on radial tractor tires along with adjustments according to axle loads,” he said.
Having plant residue helps maintain soil aggregation and can alleviate compaction to an extent. Compaction affects the functionality of soil from the physical impact but also because of its effect on soil biology.
“The biology of the soil is in the pores,” he said.
Cover crops are a way of using plants to effectively reduce soil-compaction risks by improving soil aggregation and creating root channels.
“The root action breaks down the soil and creates root channels, or bio-pores, where other organisms exist such as earthworms,” he said. “Plant roots can help but you need more than just a few plants out there.”
A “critical mass” or substantial amount of plants are needed to be effective.
A cone penetrometer is the easiest compaction detection to use, Arriaga said. The tool is a rod with a 30 cone for a tip. Some are able to record and store readings. A common unit costs $300 to $350. The units are available through county agents and crop consultants. They measure the force it takes to push the rod into the ground.
“It’s analogous to a root; it takes an indirect measure of the density of the soil,” he said. “A reading beyond 300 pounds per square inch indicates compacted conditions.”
The soil texture affects penetrometer readings as does the soil’s water content. It’s important to take representative samples throughout a field. Arriaga suggests a “W” pattern for sampling across a field.
“Don’t underestimate the power of a shovel either,” he said. “Dig around and look at the roots.”
Gypsum is calcium sulfate that can be sourced from mines or flue-gas desulfurization. It has been used to attempt to fix soil compaction.
“Mined gypsum is coarser so its effect is longer-term whereas the flue-gas-derived gypsum is finer and reacts faster,” Arriaga said.
But a study where increasing rates of gypsum were applied to 10 plots showed no significant impact of gypsum on soil-bulk density, which is another name for compaction. In some plots the gypsum applications resulted in increased compaction numbers. And sulfur in gypsum appears to not increase crop yields. Arriaga said according to the work he’s conducted both in Wisconsin and Alabama there isn’t evidence showing crop-yield increases.
Tillage can address deep compaction with tillage without affecting aggregation and soil porosity in the soil above the compaction layer. Arriaga said it can be accomplished with proper tillage-operation preparation.
He demonstrated the shape of a “V” with his arms to imitate a spade point. He said by having shanks at a 30-inch spacing a lot of soil will be undisturbed on the surface while shattering the lower soil layer. He said it’s important to not do subsoil tillage when the soil is dry because that increases overall soil disturbance.
Badger Crop Connect is a crop-production webinar series developed for the 2020 growing season by the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension crops and soils program. Bringing agronomists, crop consultants and farmers together, Badger Crop Connect provides bi-weekly updates on current issues. Arriaga spoke Sept. 23 regarding “Soil Compaction: Preventing, Measuring, and Reducing.” Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection for more information.