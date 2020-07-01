Interest in nurturing soil is increasing but there’s no standard way to measure soil health or predict its potential for improvement. "Soil health gap" is a new concept and a term that could help establish parameters.
In a recent article that my co-authors and I published in “Global Ecology and Conservation,” we defined soil health gap as the difference between soil health in an undisturbed native virgin soil and current soil health in a cropland in a given agro-ecosystem.
The soil health gap concept could serve as a framework that could be used and refined around the country. The term already is being discussed widely and used as a concept in grant proposals to fund future research.
Growing calls and the need for sustainable agriculture have brought deserved attention to soil and to efforts toward improving or maintaining soil health. But a lack of benchmarks that are relevant and specific to site and soil properties limits research efforts to measuring soil health in terms of physicochemical and biological indicators, and then identifying management practices that could improve it.
The lack of benchmarks leaves key questions unanswered such as how much of cultivated land has degraded since the dawn of agriculture and what can be considered as the maximum or realistically attainable soil-health goal.
Determination of a benchmark that defines the true magnitude of degradation and simultaneously sets potential soil-health goals will optimize efforts in improving soil health using different practices.
The soil health gap can be determined based on either general or specific soil properties such as soil-carbon levels or aggregates. Scientific advancement in identifying primary soil-health indicators and developing soil-health index based on the indicators is key to a reliable and quantitative measure of soil health.
Aaron Hird, a soil-health specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Nebraska, said, “The soil health gap is a foundational concept of the measurement soil health. Providing a publicly available resource by which a standard measurement is supported by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. It it aligns with the agency's mission and goals to support conservation work and improve soil health.
“The need for a common benchmark falls in line with other efforts and existing resources available from the Natural Resources Conservation Service such as reference sites established by existing ecological site descriptions and future plans to expand the quantity of soil measures known about those reference sites. Establishing the soil health gap concept is among the first steps taken toward creating a common unit of measure and falls in stride with many other concepts and work done in every sector of soil health.”
The next step is to further develop the concept and encourage more focused research on soil-health management. Up to this point much of the research has consisted of trying different approaches and management strategies to improve soil health. They have measured differences in various soil parameters, but have no benchmark to indicate how far we can go. So in that sense we're informing soil health management. Native soil might indicate what is possible. Visit sciencedirect.com and search for "soil health gap" for more information.