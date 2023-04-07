UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Measuring temperature and nitrogen levels in soil is important for agriculture systems but detecting them apart from one another is difficult to do. But a sensor that can decouple temperature and nitrogen signals so that each can be measured accurately recently was developed by researchers at Pennsylvania State University.
“For efficient fertilization there’s a need for continuous and real-time monitoring of soil conditions, specifically nitrogen utilization and soil temperature,” said Huanyu “Larry” Cheng, an associate professor of engineering science and mechanics at the Penn State-College of Engineering. “This is essential for evaluating crop health, reducing environmental pollution and promoting sustainable and precision agriculture.”
The goal when using nitrogen as a fertilizer is to use the ideal amount for the best crop output. When too little nitrogen is used, yield may be less than optimum. When too much is used, fertilizer is wasted, plants can burn and nitrogen gases are released into the environment. Accurate detection of nitrogen levels – specifically the loss of nitrogen in the form of a gas – can help farmers achieve optimal levels of fertilization for plant growth.
“Plant growth also is impacted by temperature, which influences the physical, chemical and microbiological processes in soil,” said Li Yang, a professor in the Hebei University of Technology-School of Artificial Intelligence in China, and a co-author of the study. “Continuous monitoring enables farmers to develop strategies and interventions when temperatures are too hot or too cold for their crops.”
But both gases and temperature – as well as relative humidity variations – can cause changes in the resistance reading of the sensor, so the sensor can’t tell them apart. Sensing mechanisms that can obtain nitrogen gas and temperature measurements independent of each other are rarely reported, Cheng said.
His team designed and fabricated a sensor to decouple the detection of nitrogen loss and soil temperature. The multi-parameter sensor is based on vanadium oxide-doped, laser-induced graphene foam.
Vanadium oxide can adsorb and interact with nitrogen gases. Doping metal complexes in graphene also have been found to improve gas adsorption and detection sensitivity.
The sensor is encapsulated by a soft membrane that blocks nitrogen-gas permeation so the sensor responds only to temperature variations. The encapsulation can be removed and the sensor operated at an elevated temperature. Doing so removes the influence of relative humidity and temperature in the soil to allow for accurate measurement of the nitrogen gas.
The combination of the encapsulated sensor and the unencapsulated sensor can completely decouple temperature and nitrogen gas without interference.
Decoupling temperature variations and nitrogen- gas emissions can be leveraged to design and apply multimodal devices with decoupled-sensing mechanisms for precision agriculture in all weather conditions, Cheng said.
“The capability to simultaneously detect ultra-low nitrogen-oxide concentrations and small temperature changes paves the way for development of future multimodal electronic devices with decoupled sensing mechanisms for precision agriculture and other applications,” he said.
Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for “sensor to decouple” for more information.
Mary Fetzer is an editorial specialist in communications and marketing at Pennsylvania State University.