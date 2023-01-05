Soil structure inspires technologies

Scientists are mimicking the structure of soil to create materials that can interact with their environment. Their work holds promise for electronics, medicine and biofuel technologies.
“A handful of soil isn’t only a miracle to a farmer, it’s also an engineer; it can respond to a range of stimuli,” said Bozhi Tian, a chemist at the University of Chicago. “If you shine light or heat on it, step on it or add water or chemicals, the soil changes in response. In turn, this affects the microbes or plants living in the soil. There are so many things we can learn from this.”
In a study Tian and his team designed a springy substance composed of tiny particles of clay, starch and droplets of liquid metal. The clay and starch create structure with nooks and crannies, but it’s flexible enough that the material also can adapt and respond to the conditions around it. Much like real soil, the nooks and crannies create spots for microbes to flourish.
“We found porosity is very important; we call it the partitioning effect,” Tian said. “I think of it like a meeting – if you break a large meeting or class into smaller sections there will be more interaction.”
Microbes often get a bad reputation, but there are times when microbe growth is desired. For example doctors think that digestive diseases such as colitis partially stem from a lack of diverse microbes in the gut. So a goal of medicine is to boost them. Preliminary tests showed the new “soil” material reduced symptoms of colitis in mice.
Microbes also can be used to produce molecules such as biofuels. Tian and his team found that their material encouraged the growth of biofilms used in biofuel production. It may extend to other uses as well.
People are also reading…
“This is potentially an environmentally friendly method to make various chemicals used in industrial production,” said Jiping Yue, a scientist in Tian’s laboratory and a co-first author on the study.
In the course of their experiments the researchers also found that the droplets of liquid metal boosted the growth of bacteria.
“We’re not sure yet about the mechanism, but if you leave out the liquid metal, the biofilms and the gut microbiome diversity both decline,” Tian said.
The researchers said that could have to do with providing a source of metal ions, which are abundant in the body and used in enzymes.
The researchers also found they could make rewriteable circuits by burning patterns into the substance with a laser or drawing them with a pen. The heat or pressure causes the droplets of liquid metal in the substance to melt and join together, forming lines of conductivity. The circuit can then be undone chemically.
“That means it’s a rewriteable memory; you could think of using the approach for constructing a neuromorphic computing chip from soil-like materials,” said Yiliang Lin, the lead author of the study, formerly a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Chicago and now an assistant professor at the National University of Singapore.
Tian said, “Soil is just the beginning; if you think about this as a bigger picture, there are many other places to find inspiration. Can we use this knowledge to design new material or chemical systems? There are numerous ways we can learn from nature.”
The study recently was published in Nature Chemistry. Visit nature.com and search for “Bozhi Tian” for more information.