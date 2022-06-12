 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soils team places nationally

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Collegiate Soils Team recently competed in the 60th Soil Science Society of America National Collegiate Soils Contest.

Seven UW-Platteville students participated in the event.

• Abigail Field, soil and crop science and agribusiness double major from Wonewoc, Wisconsin

• Brooklyn Hill, environmental science major from Appleton, Wisconsin

• Andrew Mitzelfelt, soil and crop science major from Winthrop Harbor, Illinois

• Isaac Nollen, soil and crop science major from Pontiac, Illinois

• Nicole Plenty, soil and crop science major from Delevan, Wisconsin

• Gabriela Strobel, reclamation, environment, and conservation and soil and crop science double major from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

• Tyler Torstenson-Harris, reclamation, environment, and conservation major from Darlington, Wisconsin

Among the 84 participants in the individual contest, both Nollen and Field placed in the best 10, taking third and seventh places, respectively. In the group judging portion, UW-Platteville placed 10th out of the 21 teams participating. In the overall competition, which combines scores from both the individual and group contests, the team placed third.

By placing among the best-four individuals, Nollen was chosen to be part of a four-member team representing the United States at the International Soils Competition.

Participating in the event were students from 21 universities, representing seven different regions of the United States. Representing Region 3, which includes universities in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, were UW-Platteville, Purdue University and UW-Stevens Point. The UW-Platteville team qualified for nationals by placing among the top-three teams in the regional competition held in fall 2021. Visit www.facebook.com/UWPsoils for more information.

