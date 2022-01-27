Solar grazing = benefits

On a chilly September afternoon, a flock of Targhee-Rambouillet-cross sheep quietly wander the grounds of an 18-acre solar-garden site in southwestern Minnesota. The sheep are fulfilling a duty known as “solar grazing,” which uses livestock to manage vegetation at solar sites. Replacing traditional mowing, solar grazing offers numerous environmental and financial benefits.
“Environmentally, you’re allowing a diverse plant community to grow, which increases soil health through time, reduces erosion and increases pollinator habitat,” said Audrey Lomax, manager of the solar-grazing program at Minnesota Native Landscapes. “Economically, farmers can supplement their income and grow their business. Developers can see a cost savings by spending less time to manage the sites.”
The rapid growth of the solar-energy industry means more acres of land will be needed to host the projects.
“Whether people like solar, it’s a rapidly growing reality, and the land that’s used must be managed,” said Trent Hendricks, who operates Cabriejo Ranch in West Plains, Missouri. He provides regenerative-grazing services to utility-scale solar farms.
“Grazing provides numerous benefits that can’t be had through paving or mowing,” he said. “That includes carbon sequestration, increasing biodiversity, providing habitat for wildlife such as ground-nesting birds, and keeping land in agricultural use by supporting lamb production.”
Sheep at the site are owned by Matt Brehmer, a beginning farmer from Brookings, South Dakota. He recently bought a farm and purchased livestock a year ago. His pasture won’t support both cows and sheep so working as a solar grazier gives him more pasture opportunities and helps support his business.
“I heard about solar grazing from another farmer who was doing it,” he said. “After trying it for a season I plan to do it again and would recommend it to others.”
Minnesota Native Landscapes’ Lomax said solar grazing is something more farmers should consider.
“It’s a service that can allow farmers to grow their business, and even their flock, without land,” she said. “It’s especially true for beginning farmers who often don’t have infrastructural support or access to land.”
As the solar industry continues to grow, practices such as solar grazing can play an important role in ensuring that clean energy, environmental and agricultural goals can be achieved together. Some states, such as Massachusetts and New Jersey, have created policies to incentivize the dual-use of solar with agriculture.
“If we're going to promote solar as an energy solution, we have a responsibility to ensure good land management,” Hendricks said. “With grazing we can keep animals on the land and keep it in food production.”
Visit cfra.org for more information.
Heidi Kolbeck-Urlacher is a senior policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs.