Sorghum flavonoids kill fall armyworm

Flavonoids produced by sorghum leaves have shown promising results in combating fall armyworm larvae. When sprayed on corn leaves the flavonoids stunt growth of fall armyworm and often kill the pest, Pennsylvania State University researchers report in a new study.

Flavonoids could be used as a nontoxic pest-management strategy to protect corn, said Surinder Chopra, a professor of maize genetics at Penn State.

Flavonoids are natural compounds often seen as pigments in some flowers, vegetables and fruits. They’re normally considered nonessential byproducts of a plant’s primary metabolism, which produces sugars and other metabolites that produce seed yield.

“When you survey the leaves and other parts of commercially grown corn, you don’t see production of flavonoids anymore,” he said. “The compounds were naturally present at one point until we started breeding against them. Actually we didn’t breed against them so much as we just lost them trying to develop higher-yielding varieties.”

Chopra’s research group has studied mutant lines of corn that overproduce the flavonoids. They’ve developed new lines that combine flavonoid overproduction with other desirable traits. They’ve taken the gene that produces a precursor compound of flavonoids in sorghum and inserted it into corn to make more resilient plants that can discourage feeding by fall armyworms and possibly other pests.

Fall armyworm larvae reared on an artificial diet supplemented with sorghum flavonoids showed significant mortality and decreased larvae body weight.

To compare the levels of fall armyworm survival and feeding damage, researchers developed breeding lines and grew four related lines of corn. Two were genetically modified lines to produce flavonoids. Two didn’t produce flavonoids.

“The feeding assays showed significant mortality of larvae fed on flavonoid-producer lines compared to non-flavonoid lines or wild types,” Chopra said. “Significantly less damage was done to corn plants producing flavonoids than to flavonoid-free corn.”

The researchers also extracted leaf flavonoids from certain sorghum lines and sprayed them on leaves of susceptible corn lines. The flavonoid extract reduced growth and increased mortality of fall armyworm larvae. That made the susceptible lines resistant to fall armyworm larval feeding.

The study recently was published in the Journal of Pest Science. Visit link.springer.com and search for “sorghum and maize flavonoids” for more information.

Surinder Chopra

Jeff Mulhollem is a science writer for the Pennsylvania State University.

