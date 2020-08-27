Flavonoid compounds produced by the roots of some sorghum plants positively affect soil microorganisms. That discovery is an early step in developing a frost-resistant line of sorghum, according to researchers at Pennsylvania State University.
Sorghum can respond to climate change because of its good water- and nitrogen-use efficiency, according to Surinder Chopra, professor of corn genetics, and Mary Ann Bruns, professor of soil microbiology at Penn State. Sorghum is the world’s fifth most valuable cereal crop.
Sorghum may be used for food and feed. It also can be grown as a bioenergy crop, producing more ethanol than corn when grown on marginal lands, according to the researchers. But increased sorghum production requires increasing its tolerance to chilling and frost stress.
To reach its full potential sorghum needs to grow five months after being planted the first week of June. If a frost occurs in early October the crop can be devastated. Even a mild frost or an early cold snap can kill it.
Earlier studies by Chopra’s research group showed that sorghum produces potent flavonoids in its leaves when exposed to stresses such as fungi, insect feeding or frost. The flavonoids allow the plant to adapt and survive. Bruns' team has been working on understanding soil microbiomes in various stressed ecosystems.
Together the researchers are testing whether interactions between flavonoids and microorganisms in the root zone can lead to the development of new sorghum varieties. They’re also studying compatible soil-microbial additions to provide resistance to cold and frost.
The researchers found that genetic variation influences root flavonoids and the composition of the soil-microbial community. They found that cool temperatures affect those relationships. Plant-microbe interactions and secondary metabolite production may be important components to include for selective breeding of sorghum for frost-stress tolerance, according to the researchers.
The researchers grew selected lines of sorghum from seeds they acquired from the Grain, Forage and Bioenergy Research Laboratory maintained by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Of the “near-isogenic” lines of sorghum — alike except for two genes involved in the production of flavonoids — one set of lines inherently produced flavonoids. The second set lacked genes to produce flavonoids. The third type produced flavonoids only when the plants were exposed to frost and fungal pathogens.
The researchers analyzed the community of microorganisms in the soils surrounding the sorghum roots to see if the presence or absence of flavonoids affected communities of fungi and bacteria. They evaluated microbiomes in the vicinity of the roots before and after a late-season frost.
They analyzed roots for total flavonoids, total phenolics and antioxidant activity to determine whether sorghum genetic variation influenced root-flavonoid concentrations and soil-microbial communities. They sought to identify how frost affected the relationships.
“We found that a greater number of bacterial strains were correlated with total flavonoids compared with fungal species,” said Mara Cloutier, lead researcher and a doctoral candidate in soil science and biogeochemistry at Penn State. “The study provides evidence that plant-genetic variation influences root flavonoids and the soil-microorganism community composition in the vicinity of the plant roots. It also shows that the relationships are affected by frost.”
The study recently was published in “Phytobiomes Journal.” Visit apsjournals.apsnet.org and search for "sorghum root flavonoid" for more information.