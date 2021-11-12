Soybean projects receive boost

The Iowa Soybean Research Center recently awarded $320,000 in funding for four soybean research projects at Iowa State University. That’s the largest level of funding invested in a single year by the center since its inception in 2014. The funded projects are described.
Liang Dong, a professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Steve Whitham, a professor of plant pathology and microbiology, were awarded two years of funding for their project titled “Low‐cost Multimodal Sensor Arrays for Early Detection of Soybean Diseases.” The researchers aim to develop a diagnostic device for economical, rapid testing of soybean pathogen.
The technology could facilitate rapid monitoring of soybeans during the growing season to help farmers make management decisions that protect yield potential. The technology also will be used by researchers to better understand pathogen-induced stress in soybeans at different stages and in diverse conditions.
Prashant Jha, an associate professor of agronomy and Iowa State-Extension weed specialist, was awarded two-year funding for his project titled “Enhancing Implementation and Adoption of Non‐Chemical Tactics for Integrated Weed Management in Soybean.” Waterhemp is one of the most problematic and economically damaging weed species in soybeans. Its resistance to several herbicides has increased the need for management solutions.
Jha received initial funding in September for the project from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Crop Protection and Pest Management Program. He's working with collaborators from Arkansas and Kansas. Support from the Iowa Soybean Research Center will help Jha expand the scope of the project through additional farm trials.
Jha's team will evaluate the effectiveness of two non‐chemical weed management strategies – cover crops and harvest weed-seed control – in conjunction with herbicides. The team also will quantify the economic benefits and risks of adopting a diversified integrated weed-management program.
Leonor Leandro, a professor of plant pathology and microbiology, was awarded two years of funding. He will continue to expand work that the Iowa Soybean Research Center initially funded in 2020 for a project titled “Time of Disease Onset as an Early Indicator of Soybean Resistance to Sudden Death Syndrome.”
Leandro’s research team previously found that timing of the initial appearance of foliar symptoms during the growing season was strongly correlated with late-season sudden death syndrome severity and soybean yield. Leandro is exploring whether timing of symptom onset could be used as a more reliable measure of soybean resistance to the disease than late-season evaluations of disease currently used. The research could benefit breeding programs by improving screening methods used to identify soybean lines resistant to sudden death syndrome.
Steve Whitham, a professor of plant pathology and microbiology, Lie Tang, a professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, and Danny Singh, a professor of agronomy, were awarded funding for their project titled “Effects of Increased Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide and Abiotic Stress on Soybean Performance in the Enviratron.”
The research team will investigate soybean performance with respect to disease development and abiotic stress tolerance in future climate scenarios. More specifically they will study the effects of carbon dioxide on soybean responses to pathogens and the effects of elevated ambient temperatures on soybean phenotype and gene expression.
They will conduct experiments in the Enviratron, a controlled-environment plant-growth facility developed at Iowa State. It enables researchers to control multiple environmental variables to study effects on plant performance. Data collection in the Enviratron is automated. A robotic rover visits plants in growth chambers and collects data using an array of cameras and sensors. The long‐term goal of the researchers is to generate scientific insights and inform forward‐looking breeding approaches to develop soybean germplasm lines well suited to future crop-production environments.
Greg Tylka, director of the Iowa Soybean Research Center, said, “We’re very grateful for the thoughtful discussion and guidance of the farmers and industry representatives on the center’s industry advisory council along with the increased financial support provided by the Iowa Soybean Association.”
Visit iowasoybeancenter.org or call 515-294-0878 for more information.