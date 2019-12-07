After soybeans are harvested cows sometimes are put out on the residue to graze. Some bean residues are even baled.
We’re all familiar with the usefulness of grazing corn stalks, but there’s more and more residue from soybean fields grazed every year. Cows seem to like licking up what’s left behind after combining. But there’s concern some farmers may think their cows are obtaining more from those soybean residues than what is truly there.
The problem is a matter of perception. When most of us think of soybeans we think protein-rich, so we expect soybean residues will be a protein-rich feed. Unfortunately the opposite is true; soybean residue is lacking in protein.
Soybean stems and pods contain only about 4 percent to 6 percent crude protein, well less than the 7 percent needed for minimum support of a dry beef cow. Even though leaves can be as much as 12 percent protein, they're only around one-third digestible. So that’s not much help. Protein digestibility is not good for all bean residues.
Energy is even worse. Total digestible nutrients average between 35 percent and 45 percent for leaves, stems and pods. That's even less than wheat straw. As a result cows fed only bean residue can lose weight and condition quickly. Heavy supplementation is needed to maintain cow health.
That doesn’t mean soybean residues are worthless for grazing or even baling. They can be a good extender of much-better-quality hay or silage. But cattle must be fed quite a bit of energy and protein-rich feeds to compensate for the deficiencies in soybean residues.
Don’t be misled into thinking bean residues are as good or better than corn stalks. Otherwise cows will suffer the consequences.