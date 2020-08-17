In the vast plains that blanket much of northern Russia a once-unthinkable business is taking hold – soybean farming. It’s the result of years of increasing global temperatures, which are thawing the permafrost and turning the land into fertile soil.
Gennady Bochkovsky, chief agronomist at the TulamashAgro farm near Zaraysky, Russia, is testing whether the soybeans can tolerate the northernmost areas of the Moscow region. The results are promising thus far, he said.
“Sprouts have emerged and look beautiful,” said Bochkovsky, who worked with TulamashAgro to replace peas with soybeans on about 3,460 acres. “You can see the climate is changing — there’s more warmth and the crops that didn’t grow here before can now be successful.”
While Russian soybean farmers are seeing some benefits from warming weather, climate change has been wreaking havoc on global food production. Drought has hampered crop output this year in parts of Uruguay, New Zealand, Europe and Vietnam. Russia and the Black Sea region have seen the ill-effects of changing weather patterns in recent years, with drier conditions threatening the region’s wheat crop.
Climate change is one of the factors that has exacerbated food insecurity, preventing the world from reaching a target to eliminate hunger by 2030, according to the United Nations.
A period of extreme weather that devastates harvests could force countries to deploy more protectionist food policies, creating a ripple effect through global trade. Concerns about access to wheat and other staples led Kazakhstan and Russia to introduce export restrictions earlier in 2020.
Russian farmers have embraced the opportunity to grow soybeans. The oilseed is processed into animal feed and demand has been strong amid a boom for livestock production. Russia still relies on imports of about 1 million metric tons of soybeans so domestic harvest is expected to continue to grow.
Soybeans were planted on about 2.7 million acres in 2019 in central Russia. That’s an 18-fold increase from the past decade and equal to about 7 percent of the total cropland in that part of the country.
The latest varieties of northern soybeans can grow if temperatures increase to greater than 50 degrees Fahrenheit for a sufficient amount of time, according to Margarita Fadeyeva, a soybean breeder at the Chuvashia Agricultural Research Institute. In northern latitudes the varieties need about 100 days of favorable weather to ripen.
Yields have doubled in the past decade while output almost quadrupled, according to Russian government data. That’s been helped by improved varieties coming to market.
The Pustovoit All-Russian Research Institute of Oilseed Crops has collaborated with researchers in Siberia to develop a variety that can grow even if there’s permafrost 6.6 feet beneath the topsoil.
“I was a pessimist about the prospects of growing soybeans in central Russia, but now I see I was wrong,” said Dmitry Rylko, director general at the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies, a consultancy in Moscow. “I underestimated the scale of climate change. I underestimated the potential of plant breeding.”