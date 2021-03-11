Spring brings rising sap

All maple trees provide sap. But species vary in volume and sugar content.
“What we look for in our sugarbush are sugar and black maples,” said Jesse Randall, director of the Michigan State University-Forestry Innovation Center.
In different areas there will be more sugars than blacks, or vice versa, and they will hybridize. The two species consistently give greater percentages of sugar content, and have longer tapping seasons.
“It takes more daylight and warmer temperatures to break the buds,” he said. “Silver maples break their buds earlier so they have a shorter season.”
Box elder trees can also be tapped because they’re members of the maple or acer family. Regardless of the sap type, it needs to be reduced to 66 percent sugar to make maple syrup.
“We can adjust the sweetness in a sugar bush to an extent by forest-management techniques such as thinning to increase our crown capacity,” Randall said.
It’s the fluctuation between warmer days with temperatures in the mid-40s and cold nights at less than freezing, that’s important. That creates pressures within the tree that help sap rise.
“When you drill a tap hole you go through the corky bark layer into the xylem where the sap rises,” he said. “This creates a void where sap can gather and be collected. Tapping a tree creates a sap stain – a small area of physical damage in the vascular area just beneath the bark.”
The area of stains above and below tap holes is the tree’s way of compartmentalizing damage. It’s important for beginners to understand where to tap in relation to old tap holes – to never go directly above or below them. It’s also important to use a sharp drill bit that’s made specifically for tapping trees. Ideally the bit should be plunged in with one fluid motion and retracted, to avoid cauterizing the hole and or fraying the fibers where sap flows from.
Randall has few “three-tap” trees in his sugarbush despite the presence of large maples. He said adding a third tap doesn’t result in a third more sap being produced by a single tree. He believes it does more physical harm to a tree than it’s worth in additional sap.
He sees the industry moving away from old metal buckets for sap collection – buckets that could have lead solder in them or galvanized coatings. Other options are plastic buckets or sap bags. Cleanup is easy with bags but a drawback is critters can chew holes in them.
Sap is a perishable commodity with a shelf life. In the presence of air and sunlight it will begin to ferment, so the faster one can go from raw sap to the boiled state the better.
“You don’t want to hold sap for very long unless you keep it at or near freezing,” he said.
If sap storage is necessary Randall said he likes old dairy bulk tanks, which are stainless steel and cleanable. A rule of thumb is 2 to 3 gallons of storage capacity per tap hole.
“If you’re diving into syruping, buy a tank with a chiller on it before your spouse takes the checkbook away,” he joked. “You’ll be set for life.”
The average sugar content in sugar and black maples is 2 percent, which means it takes 40 to 43 gallons of sap for a gallon of syrup.
Randall suggests beginners pick the brains of maple-supply stores to decide what equipment they’ll need. It’s a quantity-driven decision, ranging from small-scale hobbyists to large-scale commercial operations. Some producers might consider reverse-osmosis units that remove at least half the water from sap before it’s boiled. He’s a fan of expandable units.
Small-scale producers often use open-pan systems for boiling sap, called a batch process. It makes great maple syrup but will have more particulates to filter. Randall said to never go from raw sap to finished syrup on a flat pan over fire because it’s too easy to burn or scald the syrup. Finishing can be done using a kettle on a stove top.
Larger producers generally use evaporators to remove water from sap. Manufacturers have made the units as efficient as possible to create an excellent food product.
“Owning a good hydrometer to test when syrup is finished is essential for syrup making,” Randall said. “It’s the only thing to use for testing syrup.”
But hydrometers need to be checked regularly because they can deteriorate.
Because filtering the final product is important, Randall recommends 8-quart synthetic cone filters with disposable paper pre-filters inside. Syrup should be piping hot when using cone filters. It’s counter-productive to squeeze syrup through cones. It’s better to lose the syrup that won’t go through the filter. Plate and filter-frame presses are upgrades to the cone-filter system; they’re often expandable.
It’s important to understand that syrup must be canned hot to prevent degrading. He suggested heating it to 195 degrees before canning in sealable containers.
For those who are going to sell syrup, a grading kit is important to have, Randall said. The kits work by light transmittance to determine the grade of syrup, ranging from golden to very dark.
