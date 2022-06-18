Starch tweak can open markets

Developing potato cultivars with modified starch could open new market opportunities, say Texas A&M University-AgriLife scientists. They’re using genetic engineering to alter the ratio of potato-starch molecules in order to increase both culinary and industrial applications.
The amount of starch in potato tubers is the main factor that determines a potato’s use. Increased-starch potatoes are often used to make processed foods such as French fries, chips and dehydrated potatoes.
Potatoes with lesser to medium starch levels are frequently used for the fresh or the table-stock market, said Isabel Vales, a potato breeder in the Texas A&M University-Department of Horticultural Sciences. An additional consideration for the fresh market is tuber appearance – such as skin texture, skin color, flesh color and tuber shape.
Tuber shape is less important for industrial purposes than for human consumption, Vales said. Tubers with external deformities caused by heat or drought stress or other factors can be re-directed to other uses such as food for dogs and cattle.
People are also reading…
Potato starch can be used to produce ethanol for fuel or beverages such as vodka. The starch also can be used as a biodegradable substitute for plastics or adhesives, binders, texture agents and fillers for the pharmaceutical, textile, wood and paper industries.
Potatoes with greater levels of amylopectin starch are desirable for processed food and other industrial applications due to their functional properties. Such starches are the preferred form for use as a stabilizer and thickener in food products, and as an emulsifier in salad dressings.
Because of its freeze-thaw stability, amylopectin starch is used in frozen foods. Potatoes rich in amylopectin also yield greater ethanol levels than those with other starches, said Stephany Toinga, a postdoctoral associate at Texas A&M University-AgriLife Research.
Potatoes with increased amylopectin and reduced amylose levels have industrial applications beyond traditional uses. Conversely potatoes with increased amylose and reduced amylopectin levels would be desirable for human consumption, Vales said.
Amylose acts similarly to fiber. It doesn’t free glucose as easily as amylopectin. That results in a reduced glycemic index, making potatoes more acceptable for people with diabetes.
Due to the complex nature of the potato genome, developing cultivars with the desired complement of traits is challenging for conventional breeders. Molecular breeding has enhanced breeding efficiencies.
Gene-editing using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats – CRISPR – Cas9 technology adds another level of sophistication, said Keerti Rathore, a plant biotechnologist in the Texas A&M University-Institute for Plant Genomics and Biotechnology. The scientists used the agrobacterium method to deliver the CRISPR reagents into potatoes.
The research recently was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences and Plant Cell, Tissue and Organ Culture. Visit mdpi.com – search for “amylose-free starch” – and link.springer.com – search for "Agrobacterium-delivered CRISPR" – for more information.
Visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu for more information.
Kay Ledbetter is a communications specialist for the Texas A&M-AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Amarillo, Texas.