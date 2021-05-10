Strategies could reduce nitrous-oxide emissions

The use of dairy manure and legume cover crops in crop rotations can reduce the need for inorganic nitrogen fertilizer in corn. But the practices also can contribute to emissions of nitrous oxide – a potent greenhouse gas, say researchers from Pennsylvania State University.
The researchers measured nitrous-oxide emissions from the corn phases of two crop rotations – a corn-soybean rotation and a dairy-forage rotation – in three different management regimens. Their findings offer clues about how dairy farmers might reduce the amount of nitrogen fertilizer they apply to corn crops, saving money and reducing emissions.
While nitrous oxide accounts for just seven percent of U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions, it is significantly more potent than carbon dioxide or methane, according to Heather Karsten, an associate professor of crop production and ecology at Penn State. Nitrous oxide is about 300 times more powerful than carbon dioxide and remains in the atmosphere for more than 100 years.
“The research suggests that all nitrogen inputs – manure, legumes and fertilizer – contribute to nitrous-oxide emissions,” she said. “But farmers could reduce the emissions if they could apply manure after the crop is planted, closer to the time when corn begins to take up nitrogen.
"And if they could apply manure only when the crop needs it by side-dressing, they likely could use less inorganic nitrogen fertilizer. But equipment for side-dressing manure into a growing corn crop is not yet widely available."
The researchers compared the effects of three management treatments for no-till corn and measured nitrous-oxide emissions throughout the corn-growing season. In the corn-soybean rotation, the team compared nitrous-oxide emissions from broadcasting dairy manure, shallow disk manure injection, and the application of inorganic fertilizer in the form of liquid urea ammonium nitrate.
Manure was applied before corn was planted, as most farms do. In the inorganic-fertilizer treatment fertilizer was applied according to recommended practices – when the corn was growing and taking up nitrogen.
That better timing for nitrogen application allowed for reduced total nitrogen application, and the nitrous-oxide emissions were less than with the injected manure treatment. Injecting manure increased nitrous-oxide emissions compared to the broadcast manure treatment in one year of the study. That indicated that the environmental and nitrogen-conservation benefits of injection should be weighed against the additional emissions when selecting the practice.
The researchers also compared nitrous-oxide emissions from corn grown for silage or grain in the no-till, six-year, dairy-forage rotation. That’s when corn followed a two-year, mixed alfalfa and orchardgrass forage crop and also a crimson clover cover crop. Manure also was broadcast before corn planting, and nitrous-oxide emissions were compared to the rotation in which corn was planted after soybean with broadcast manure. The nitrous-oxide emissions during the corn season didn’t differ among the three prior legume treatments.
In both experiments nitrous-oxide emissions peaked a few weeks after manure was applied and for a short period after fertilizer was applied. Since nitrous-oxide emissions are influenced by factors that influence microbial processes, the researchers examined what environmental and nitrogen-availability factors were most predictive of nitrous-oxide emissions. Increasing temperatures spurring corn growth and factors that influence soil-nitrogen availability were important factors in both comparisons.
The study showed that nitrogen availability from organic inputs such as manure and legume cover crops can contribute to nitrous-oxide emissions from corn, said Maria Ponce de Leon, the study’s lead researcher and a former graduate student in Karsten’s research group. Ponce de Leon is now a doctoral candidate at the University of California-Davis.
Identifying how to time organic-nitrogen amendments with corn uptake represents an opportunity to reduce nitrous-oxide emissions from dairy-production systems, she said. Dairy farmers generally apply manure prior to planting corn. As the manure and the organic legume biomass from the cover crop decompose, the nitrogen content builds in the soil. Some of it can be lost as nitrous-oxide emissions or leach into groundwater.
“Until corn is rapidly taking up nitrogen from the soil, there’s potential for both of those environmental losses,” Ponce de Leon said. “If we could better synchronize the timing of manure application to when corn is growing and taking up nitrogen, we could reduce nitrous-oxide emissions. That also would help the crop and the farmer better capture nitrogen that’s available in the manure.”
The research recently was published in “Nutrient Cycling in Agroecosystems.” Visit link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10705-021-10131-y for more information.
Jeff Mulhollem is a science writer for the Pennsylvania State University.