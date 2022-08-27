Stressed plants produce aspirin

Plants protect themselves from environmental stressors by producing salicylic acid, also known as aspirin. A new understanding of the process may help plants survive increased stress caused by climate change.
Scientists at the University of California-River recently described how plants regulate production of salicylic acid. They studied the model plant Arabidopsis. They hope to apply their understanding of stress responses in that plant’s cells to many other kinds of plants, they said.
“We’d like to be able to use gained knowledge to improve crop resistance,” said Jin-Zheng Wang, a plant geneticist at UC-Riverside and co-first author on the new study. “That will be crucial for the food supply in our increasingly hot, bright world.”
Environmental stresses result in the formation of reactive oxygen species in all living organisms. Without sunscreen on a sunny day, human skin produces reactive oxygen species, which causes freckles and burns. Excessive levels of reactive oxygen species in plants are lethal. But at lesser levels reactive oxygen species have an important function in plant cells.
“At non-lethal levels they’re like an emergency call to action, enabling production of protective hormones such as salicylic acid,” Wang said.
The researchers discovered that heat, unabated sunshine or drought cause the sugar-making apparatus in plant cells to generate an initial alarm molecule known as methylerythritol cyclodiphosphate.
The researchers intend to learn more about that molecule, which also is produced in organisms such as bacteria and malaria parasites, Wang said. Accumulation of the molecule in plants triggers the production of salicylic acid. That begins a chain of protective actions in the cells. The acid protects plants’ chloroplasts, which are the site of photosynthesis.
“Being able to increase plants’ ability to produce salicylic acid represents a step forward in challenging the impacts of climate change on everyday life,” said Katayoon Dehesh, a professor of molecular biochemistry at UC-Riverside and a senior author on the paper.
“Those impacts go beyond our food,” she said. “Plants clean air by sequestering carbon dioxide, offer us shade and provide habitat for numerous animals. The benefits of boosting their survival are exponential.
The study was published in Science Advances. Visit science.org and search for "Jin-Zheng Wang" for more information.
Jules Bernstein is the senior public-information officer for the University of California-Riverside.