Students revive solar panels

Students are using polyurethane, resin, epoxy – and gallons of wit – to restore cracked, broken and nonworking solar panels.
“We’re refurbishing solar panels and that has probably never been taught in class, as far as we know,” said Anant Gupta, leader of the Cornell University-Sustainability Design Solar Panel Reboot team. “By giving the panels a second life, we’re learning how to solve problems that don’t have a definite solution.”
Tobias Hanrath, a professor in engineering at Cornell, in 2019 received 1,200 damaged solar panels from the installers of a utility-scale solar farm. He gave the panels to the student group and asked them to design, implement and test refurbishing methods. The project paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, but students returned to it when the university reopened.
The students are testing the panels using a halogen light-array system. The apparatus imitates the sun. The students – who hope to create a handbook on the process – test each solar panel’s performance and measure power output.
To fix damaged glass they’ve put the panels on a flat surface and used liquid resin to repair them. But the resin doesn’t settle evenly. It bunches up and wrinkles. So the students applied thinner coats – which has worked to some extent.
When they’re not being used the panels quickly degrade. The students theorize that deterioration occurs in each panel’s junction-box system – the wires that connect panels to each other.
“Every time we test the panels they degrade,” Gupta said. “We’re sapping a little bit of life out of them because we’re disconnecting and connecting, but we’re trying to understand how to ensure our power data results are reliable.”
One new panel’s output is about 400 watts per hour. After the reboot team finishes, the students aim to achieve an output of 150 watts.
Some of the renewed panels have been sent to the Ithaca Re-Use Center in Ithaca, New York, where they’ve found new homes.
The students also are talking with farmers to sell them refurbished panels for production-agriculture needs – such as powering a small irrigation system, a water pump, a fan or a few barn lights. A full-power electric system isn’t needed for such needs.
Sarah Alruwaily, a member of the student team, said, “We’ve met with farmers and I was amazed by how much a refurbished solar panel can help them. It had never crossed my mind that a repaired item like a solar panel can do that.”
The group aims to connect further with the local community and wants to find more opportunities for refurbished panels, Gupta said. Visit cusd.cornell.edu for more information.
Blaine Friedlander is a senior science writer for the Cornell Chronicle.