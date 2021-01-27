Study sheds light on honey bee reproductive failures

Honey-bee health has been on the decline for two decades, with U.S. and Canadian beekeepers losing between 25 percent to 40 percent of their colonies annually. Queen bees are failing faster in their ability to reproduce than they have in the past. Researchers at North Carolina State University and the University of British Columbia are studying why.
To have a healthy hive honey bees depend on a healthy queen, said Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral scientist at North Carolina State University and the University of British Columbia. She was the study’s lead author.
The queen mates with many males, but only early in life. She stores all the sperm that she’ll use in her lifetime in her spermatheca, an abdominal organ that looks like a tiny pearl. When the sperm begin to die the queen can’t produce as many fertilized eggs. That causes the colony’s population to decline.
“Queens have the potential to live for five years but these days, half the time queens – in managed honey bee colonies – are replaced within their first six months because they're failing,” McAfee said. “If a beekeeper is lucky a queen might live two years. Beekeepers need answers about why their queens are failing."
Queens that were failing reproductively had significantly fewer sperm than ones that were reproductively thriving. A greater percentage of the sperm they did have were dead. The researchers also discovered that compared to reproductively healthy queen bees, the failed queens were more likely to have greater levels of two viruses – sacbrood virus and black queen cell virus.
“The elevated levels of the viruses and poor sperm viability made us interested in seeing if there was a trade-off happening in the queen,” McAfee said. “There’s a hypothesis in reproductive biology that you can’t do everything well so there’s a trade-off between immunity and being able to reproduce.”
To determine if the same would be true with the honeybee queen, the researchers used a mass spectrometer to see what was happening in the spermatheca of both healthy and failed queens. They identified 2,000 different proteins and determined which ones were linked to sperm viability.
One of the most significant proteins linked to sperm viability was lysozyme. Lysozyme is an enzyme that’s part of animals’ immune systems.
“The queens with the most sperm viability had the lowest abundance of lysozyme, indicating they weren’t investing resources in this kind of immune response,” McAfee added. “That supports the idea there’s a trade-off between the queens being able to fight infections and being able to maintain their stored sperm.”
The research could begin enabling researchers to find the cause of queen failure. The study results also could help researchers find molecular tools that could help identify bad queens upstream in the process before beekeepers use them and realize they're bad.
Underlying mechanisms could be disease, pesticides or improper nutrition. The researchers are working their way backward to identify the causes.
The study recently was published in “Communications Biology.” Visit nature.com and search for “Trade-offs between sperm viability and immune protein expression” for more information.
Dee Shore is a media specialist in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University.