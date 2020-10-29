For farmers who apply manure it can be difficult to know how much nitrogen is in the manure they’re applying and when it's available to the crop. That makes it difficult to make decisions about how much additional nitrogen fertilizer to apply. An ongoing study by the University of Minnesota is studying six different types of manure throughout several years in an effort to update the university’s manure guidelines.
One of the key takeaways from the study so far is that the amount of bedding in the manure matters.
“If you are applying dairy or beef manure with bedding, then you should probably be aware that the nitrogen release is going to be slower,” said Melissa Wilson, manure-management specialist for the University of Minnesota-Extension and lead researcher on the project.
The six types of manure being studied are bedded beef pack, swine-finishing manure, raw dairy manure, liquid-separated dairy manure, composted chicken-layer manure and turkey litter.
The researchers had each of the manure sources analyzed and applied them in the spring on corn-after-soybean plots at the University of Minnesota’s recommended rate of 140 pounds of nitrogen per acre. Then they compared them to plots where they applied nitrogen fertilizer ranging from zero to 120 percent of the full university-recommended rate.
“That way we could compare what the nitrogen uptake in the corn was for the manures versus what it looked like for the fertilizers, which is more of a known quantity, to get a good estimate of what the fertilizer equivalent of the manure was,” Wilson said.
No manure was applied in year two or three of the study in order to see how much nitrogen carried over from the first application year. The research plots are in two locations. Lamberton is in southwest Minnesota and Waseca is in the south-central part of the state. In 2018, the first year of the study, they applied manure at both locations. In 2019 they monitored nitrogen credits for those plots and also added another trial at each location. So this year will be year three for the trials started in 2018 and year two for the trials that began in 2019.
The study is funded by Minnesota’s fertilizer check-off dollars through the Agricultural Fertilizer Research and Education Council.
Study results revealed
Overall first-year yields were less than expected, and there wasn't much nitrogen carryover into year two for some of the manures. That may have been due to the wet conditions during the first two years of the study.
“For pretty much every manure source at both sites, we were not getting as much nitrogen released as we expected,” Wilson said.
Unlike nitrogen fertilizer, the nitrogen in manure is in two different forms -- the organic form and the inorganic or plant-available form. The organic portion must mineralize first to become plant-available. The years 2018 and 2019 were wet in Lamberton and Waseca compared to historical averages, which could have hindered mineralization.
“The microbes that would normally be doing that couldn't survive in those conditions as readily as in a normal-to-dry year,” Wilson said. “If this is correct, then the nitrogen may still be in the soil. It will be interesting to see what happens this year.”
Averaged across all four year-one sites, the composted chicken layer manure provided the most nitrogen, followed by the swine finishing manure, the turkey litter, the raw dairy manure and the liquid separated dairy manure. The bedded beef pack performed the worst of all the sources. The data is preliminary because the study has not been published yet.
Percentage nitrogen available in year one ranged from 58 percent for the chicken litter to just 8 percent for the bedded beef pack. That compares to an assumed nitrogen availability ranging from 75 percent for swine finishing manure to 55 percent for the two dairy sources.
Despite the low nitrogen availability for several of the manure sources in 2018, there didn't seem to be much left for the crop in 2019. Most of the sources were close to the zero-nitrogen fertilizer equivalent. The bedded beef pack and the chicken litter did have some nitrogen carry over to year two. The beef provided about 25 pounds of nitrogen per acre and the chicken about 20 pounds of nitrogen per acre.
Bedding matters
In year one the researchers used aerial images to spot differences in the strips from above. Yellow corn was easy to see in the zero-nitrogen fertilizer strips, and the bedded beef pack strips didn't look much better.
“The bedded beef pack did not release nearly as much nitrogen as we expected,” Wilson said.
They were expecting about 60 percent nitrogen availability in the first year but only saw between eight percent and 15 percent.
“We think some of that had to do with the bedding,” she said.
Because the beef manure included a grass bedding in year one and corn stalks in year two, she said she believes those organic materials tied up some of the nitrogen in the manure.
“When you start adding bedding that might have a high carbon content, like hay or corn stalk cobs, for dairy and beef manure especially, that definitely seems to change the nitrogen release,” she said.
While the bedded beef pack had less nitrogen release the first year compared to the other manures, it had the greatest second-year release. That suggests that the nitrogen was tied up in the organic form in year one and then released a bit more the second year.
However there may have been other issues as well. Bedding in manure may make it more difficult to obtain an accurate manure analysis.
“When you send manure with bedding material in it, it's a little harder to analyze and get a consistent analysis because you could get too much bedding or you could get too little bedding in the actual sample,” Wilson said.
The analysis for the bedded beef pack said that the carbon-to-nitrogen ratio was 15-to-1, which is low and would suggest that nitrogen tie-up is unlikely to happen. But study results show that nitrogen immobilization was an issue with the bedded beef pack because not much nitrogen was released in the first year, and some carried over to year two.
Wilson isn't sure if they're going to do a fourth year for the study because there wasn't much nitrogen left over from manure in year two. They will look at the third-year nitrogen credits and decide if a fourth year is necessary. In future studies she said she would like to look more specifically at the dairy and beef sources because they were more variable than the other sources in the study. By more closely studying the differences between liquid and bedded pack manure sources, she said she hopes to better understand how bedding affects nitrogen.
Despite potential issues with manure analysis in the study, Wilson said she recommends that growers have their manure tested before application rather than rely on published book nutrient values.
"While there is still variability in the results you get when you test manure, it is lower than relying on book values," she said.
While bedding may complicate nitrogen-management planning, Wilson said she is quick to note that those manure sources have long-term soil health benefits due to their high carbon content.
“Anytime you're adding carbon, it's going to benefit soil health because that's food for the soil microbes,” she said.
There's even some evidence that manure application can help with infiltration.
“If it's going to be a wet year, you want your water to soak in faster than, rather than sit on the surface,” Wilson said.
Understand farm-to-farm variability
Manure varies a lot from farm to farm, especially when bedding is involved. For example the turkey litter the researchers used the first year was "fresh out of the barn” and released a similar amount of nitrogen to the top-performing chicken litter. However the turkey litter the next year, which they received from the same farm as the first year, had been sitting longer and didn’t release as much nitrogen.
“As the pile ages, you would expect some of the active nitrogen to be removed through rain and gaseous losses,” Wilson said. “When you have a more aged product, you have a lot less of the immediately plant-available stuff.”
Current university recommendations assume that the ratio of available nitrogen to organic nitrogen is the same regardless of the amount of bedding. That could change after the study.
“I'm hoping that adjusting based on how much is in the organic fraction versus how much is in that ammonia fraction will help fine-tune that a little bit more, because I'm thinking that what a lot of these storage practices are really impacting is that ratio,” Wilson said.
She said she sees the university guidelines as a good starting point for most farmers.
“They are averages and you will see differences between years and even within facilities but we still have to start somewhere, and that's what these recommendations do,” she said. “Over time, if farmers feel they're getting more or less nitrogen release than our guidelines, then they can adjust.”
Because of the variability of nitrogen availability in manure sources, Wilson said she thinks it might be a good idea to apply a baseline of manure, possibly 70 percent to 80 percent of the full nitrogen needs, and then come back with a sidedress nitrogen fertilizer application during the growing season if needed.
“This might be a better way of managing your manure risks and mitigating some of these risks with the variability.”