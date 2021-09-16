Study takes plant-productivity pulse

Calculating the timing of seasonal plant events could become easier to do, thanks to time-series images. Images are being captured by tower-mounted digital cameras operated by scientists participating in the Long-Term Agroecosystem Research network.
Led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, the network uses experimentation and coordinated observations from 18 federal, non-government and university-research sites across the country to develop a national "roadmap" for the sustainable intensification of agriculture. The effort, which began in 2012, is aimed at two simultaneous goals. The first is providing food, fiber, feed and fuel for a growing world population. The second is ensuring that soil, water and other natural resources aren't overtaxed in the process.
In partnership with the PhenoCam Network, Dawn Browning, an ecologist at the Agricultural Research Service Range Management Research Unit in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She and her team are using data generated from time-series images to measure how climate change can affect plant phenology – or seasonal timing of plant events – in three types of agroecosystems – cropland, grazing land and combinations of the two.
"Understanding how warmer temperatures, more frequent drought and flooding events, and shifts in the timing and amount of rainfall influence the seasonal dynamics of forages and crops can guide decisions about best practices to use to decrease risk of loss and sustain yield," Browning said.
Although several sensor technologies, including satellite-based ones, are available for obtaining measures of plant phenology, there's little information on how data generated by each correlates at the continental scale, Browning said.
She and collaborators from more than a dozen Agricultural Research Service locations and state universities analyzed phenological data generated by three sensor platforms – Landsat satellite, PhenoCam towers and eddy covariance stations. The latter measures the exchange of gases between the soil, air and vegetation within a defined area.
Based on the results, the team devised a tool called the "metric assessment framework.” It shows where and how phenological estimates derived from the three sensors complement, diverge from or duplicate one another. For example Landsat-based estimates for growing-season length were significantly longer than those generated from PhenoCam and eddy covariance data. The latter two sensors provided high-resolution, on-the-ground details and metrics not possible with an orbiting satellite.
The framework could improve selection of sensor instrumentation used by producers, land managers and decision makers to model, monitor and forecast plant phenology of agroecosystems across the country. That could help ensure peak productivity and continued health and use for future generations as well as food-security challenges.
The study recently was published in “Ecological Indicators.” Visit
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1470160X21008128?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery for more information
Jan Suszkiw is a public-affairs specialist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service.