Sulfur-fertilizer source may matter

Recent research showing that alfalfa benefits from sulfur fertilizer application seem to confirm the current University of Minnesota alfalfa fertilizer guidelines for sulfur application. Those guidelines suggest applying 10 to 25 pounds of sulfur fertilizer per acre, depending on overall production and soil organic-matter concentration in the top 6 inches of soil.
But what source of sulfur fertilizer is best for alfalfa?
That’s the current focus of two studies funded by Minnesota’s fertilizer check-off dollars through the Agricultural Fertilizer Research and Education Council.
The two new studies compare specific classes of sulfur fertilizer sources at three different rates. One area of interest is whether different elemental sulfur sources can oxidize enough sulfur in a given year. There are two main options for growers if they wish to apply elemental sulfur. The first is elemental sulfur mixed with bentonite, which includes products like Tiger 90. The second option is elemental sulfur that is co-granulated with fertilizer at the manufacturer. That includes products like the MicroEssentials line of phosphate fertilizers and MAP MST -- Macronutrient Phosphate + Micronized Sulfur Technology -- which is a newer product on the market. The co-granulated sulfur products are touted as being better because they have less concentration of sulfur in each granule of fertilizer, which should distribute the product more evenly across the field. So a question is whether the new products have an advantage over other sulfur fertilizer sources.
One of the two new studies was established in spring 2020 in Rosemount, Minnesota, on a deep loess soil. The study features multiple rates of sulfur -- 0, 10, 20 and 30 pounds sulfur per acre -- applied annually to the same plots. Initial application of sulfur fertilizer was made spring 2020, and an additional application is made after the first cutting for each year of the study. The two sources of sulfur are potassium sulfate and potash-MST.
Only two cuttings were taken after the initial 2020 fertilizer application and before the next fertilizer application in 2021. During that time there was a significant increase in forage yield when 10 pounds of sulfur per acre was applied, averaging a little more than 1,000 pounds dry weight over the two cutting regardless of sulfur source. Similar results were found for the remaining three cuttings taken in 2021, but the yield increase due to sulfur was close to 2,300 pounds dry weight for cuts two through four in 2021. Again there was no evidence that more than 10 pounds of sulfur was required.
Discounting quality and assuming a forage value of $150 per ton and a sulfur cost of $0.50 per pound, the total return from sulfur fertilizer application at the Rosemount site was close to $230 per acre. Even if the price of the sulfur fertilizer was doubled, there would still be a significant economic return from sulfur application.
When the sites were established, 120 pounds of sulfur was applied as potassium sulfate, potash MST, and Tiger 90. Annual applications will not be made on those plots so how long sulfate stays in the soil profile and how greater rates of elemental sulfur oxidize over time can be discovered. Initial results indicate that the larger rates yielded slightly less for the initial two cuttings. However the potassium sulfate and potassium-MST sulfur sources yielded similar to the maximum yield achieved at the site. Tiger 90 yielded less when applied at 120 pounds than the 10-pound annual rate, but it did increase yield over the control. When incorporated before seeding, the material does oxidize, but the potential for oxidation seems to be less than the MST products, which also contains elemental sulfur.
The data indicates that application of as little as 10 pounds of sulfur per acre can be greatly profitable for alfalfa production and that there is some flexibility in the sulfur fertilizer source growers use. A second site has been established in Morris, Minnesota, to study the impacts of sulfur on greater organic matter soils. It remains to be seen if the 10-pound rate is sufficient over time or whether differences will be found as the stand ages, warranting greater rates of fertilizer. The data also confirms other results showing less availability of the sulfur and bentonite mixture. Because the sulfur-plus-bentonite products are sold, researchers must discover whether management should be altered to ensure that those products have the best chance to supply sulfur to crops that need it. Visit blog-crop-news.extension.umn.edu for more information.
Dan Kaiser is a soil-fertility specialist for the University of Minnesota-Extension.