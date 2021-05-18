Summer Camp Lunch Series launches

Wisconsin Women in Conservation is launching a four-part virtual Conservation Summer Camp Lunch Series. The series aims to address the main land-stewardship concerns of women farmers and landowners across the state. The first webinar, focusing on pollinator habitat, will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. May 27.
The webinars will include presentations from experts, regional roundtable-breakout rooms, and practical stories from Wisconsin Women in Conservation coaches. The second webinar will address restoring healthy soil. The third webinar will focus on restoring native habitat. The fourth webinar will explore regenerative agriculture.
Wisconsin Women in Conservation also will offer four regional in-person farm field days in September and four regional in-person workshops in October.
Conservation Summer Camp Lunch Series
- Noon to 1 p.m. May 27 – Increase Pollinator Habitat
- Noon to 1 p.m. June 24 – Restore Healthy Soil
- Noon to 1 p.m. July 29 – Restore Native Habitat
- Noon to 1 p.m. Aug 26 – Explore Regenerative Agriculture
Visit WiWiC.org or contact kmarion@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or 608-844-3758 for more information.