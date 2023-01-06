Surprising city farm feeds hunger

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. – Even in wealthy nations like the United States hunger stalks people. It doesn’t matter where they live, country or city, hunger often visits. Hunger is something we hear most about during year-end holidays. But it’s really a problem every day of the year. If only there was a way to send the bounty of our nation to those in need, to connect farms that produce food with people who are hungry.
Driving on busy roads just off the interstate-highway system near Franklin, Wisconsin, one still sees touches of country. Here and there large oak trees grow in remnants of farm fields. An old farm building or silo looks out of place in what are now growing subdivisions full of suburban homes and strip malls. Turn onto what is now South 68th Street and the traffic thins out and seems to slow down. Suddenly there are fields on both sides of the road. Ahead there are silos that tower over a barn and other farm buildings. There are orchards and greenhouses. Lights glow from within some of the buildings. Surprisingly, there are still working farms in Milwaukee County.
On a cold December afternoon Matt King, associate director of the Hunger Task Force, stopped to talk in a former granary that serves as the visitor center of the Hunger Task Force Farm.
“Hunger Task Force is a nonprofit organization that leads anti-hunger efforts across the state of Wisconsin,” he said. “It has two main parts to its mission – feeding people today and ending future hunger. To feed people today we have a food bank that serves 50,000 people each month.
“In the Milwaukee area we support 55 food pantries, about 20 meal sites, congregate meal sites, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and about 100 low-income senior sites that are primarily senior residential facilities and senior centers. Funding is a mix of private locally sourced funds, food donations from the community and federal commodities through (the U.S. Department of Agriculture). We purchase food to fill in gaps in what is donated by individuals and the food industry. And we grow our own food here at Hunger Task Force Farm.”
The farm is an old family farm that dates back to the 1830s. Milwaukee County in 1946 purchased several properties in the area, including this 208-acre farm.
“On the farm we grow mixed produce, both fruit and vegetables,” King said. “We grow over 20 different crops. Our vegetable operation is heavily diversified. The produce grown here is exclusively grown to feed families and seniors in need in our community. Locally grown and locally eaten – we are using a farm-to-table concept. It’s our commitment to ensure the dignity of the people we serve. It’s very expensive to eat healthy food. For people living check to check, struggling to get by, the luxury of healthy eating is not an affordable reality. For the people we serve at our food pantries, senior sites, shelters, etc., the produce from this farm is one of their few sources of fresh produce.”
The farm grows more than 500,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables each year. But it takes work from the people who live in a community to solve the problem of hunger.
“Volunteers have always been the life blood of Hunger Task Force,” he said. “On an annual basis we incorporate over 15,000 volunteers into our operations. They participate in everything from the farm to packing food boxes, running events and doing office work. At the farm we incorporate at least 5,000 volunteers into operations each growing season. They do everything from growing to weeding, harvesting, washing and packing produce for distribution.
“For people from a mostly urban and suburban area, experience in farming is not something that is easy to come by. Those volunteers are not expected to have agricultural experience. We have a team of experienced farmers who are part of our eight full-time farm staff. They are farmers who are also volunteer coordinators. When a volunteer comes to the farm they’re greeted by a friendly farmer who gives them an orientation to Hunger Task Force, the work we do and the work they will be doing that day – and how that work fits into the larger mission and purpose of our organization. We want people to have a fulfilling experience so they keep coming back.
“This farm is a unique model. Nationally there are a handful of food banks and anti-hunger organizations that are actively growing their own produce. At a production scale it’s a rarity. A lot of blood, sweat, tears and pride have gone into the efforts of our staff and volunteers over the last decade to make this farm what it is now.”
Hunger Task Force signed a 30 year lease with Milwaukee County in 2012 to run the farm with the county as a partnership, he said. In addition to crop land there are 100 acres of natural area that includes a nature preserve.
“We’ve actively restored that land as part of the larger agro-ecology of the farm,” King said. “Our border to the east is the Root River, an important watershed in this area. The farm, in addition to being part of an anti-hunger program and a service-learning program, is also a conservation program. Where else would you find 208 undeveloped acres in Milwaukee?
“We also have a greenhouse operation here where we start many of our crops from seed. We have a packing building for post-harvest food packing (as well as) washing, chilling, sorting, storing and staging produce. All produce goes out within 24 hours of harvest for peak freshness and quality.
“We retrofitted the farm’s old creamery into a nutrition-education kitchen. The farm is a field-trip destination for local students. Students come and learn about healthy food and nutrition through the lens of farming and cooking.”
Hunger Task Force also supports local family-owned food producers in Wisconsin through the “Badger Box,” a pilot program launched recently. The boxes fill needs that food pantries can’t meet.
“The Badger State Box is a food box that is aggregated from all Wisconsin-produced food products,” he said. “We are locally sourcing all the different products in each box from businesses across Wisconsin. The focus is on supporting local agriculture. The program is now serving about 14,000 people each month. The food is grown in Wisconsin and is going to about 80 percent of the state’s counties.”
The boxes contain a variety of products including dairy, produce, meat, grains and more. With a recent allocation of $5 million from the state, according to the program’s website, Badger Box distribution will be able to continue at least through May.
In Milwaukee County a unique partnership between the county and Hunger Task Force is providing locally grown produce to hungry people. The farm’s labor comes mostly from people in the community who volunteer. Hunger Task Force is developing ways to feed hungry people in Wisconsin with food produced in Wisconsin – locally produced food eaten locally. The values of Hunger Task Force are dignity, justice, compassion and stewardship. That supports the belief that every person has a right to adequate food obtained with dignity – and to ending hunger today and preventing future hunger.
On a 208-acre farm near Franklin, Wisconsin, a direct connection between farming and feeding hungry people in the community has been reestablished.
Visit www.hungertaskforce.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.