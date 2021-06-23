Survey ranks troublesome weeds

The most recent survey conducted by the Weed Science Society of America shows that Palmer amaranth is the most difficult to control weed in grass crops, while foxtail species are the most prevalent.
More than 315 weed scientists across the United States and Canada participated in the survey, which was conducted during 2020.
Seven categories of grass crops were included.
- corn
- rice
- sorghum
- turf
- spring cereal grains
- winter cereal grains
- pastureland, rangeland and other hay
In addition to leading the overall survey results as the most troublesome weed, Palmer amaranth was identified as the most troublesome weed in corn, followed closely by its cousin waterhemp. Palmer amaranth also ranked as both the most troublesome and the most common weed in sorghum.
Why is Palmer amaranth such a problem? Stanley Culpepper, professor and extension weed scientist at the University of Georgia, said there are multiple factors at play.
“Palmer amaranth grows rapidly, has an extensive root structure and produces massive amounts of seeds that are easily transported and spread,” he said. “Even more impressive are its genetic capabilities. Palmer amaranth can quickly evolve resistance to many important herbicides and has the potential to transfer that resistance to new plants through pollen movement.”
Culpepper said he advises growers to have a healthy respect for Palmer amaranth’s ability to dominate the landscape.
“Removing it before it produces seed is key,” he said. “You won’t win with herbicides alone. You need timely intervention using a holistic approach.”
The survey also confirms the increasing importance of bluegrass weed species, mainly annual bluegrass. Bluegrass species ranked second only to Palmer amaranth as the “most troublesome” weeds overall. They also were ranked as the most troublesome weeds in turf.
Jim Brosnan, head of turfgrass weed-science research and Extension at the University of Tennessee, said bluegrass has much in common with Palmer amaranth. It's a prolific seed producer and is highly adaptable.
Less than a decade ago Brosnan confirmed the first instance of herbicide resistance in annual bluegrass when the weed escaped treatment by glyphosate on a Tennessee golf course. Currently annual bluegrass has adapted and evolved resistance to multiple herbicides globally, targeting 10 different sites of action.
Brosnan said, “Annual bluegrass is especially problematic in urban ecosystems, including golf courses, lawns, sports fields, public parks and greenways. Long-term sustainable control will require a diversified approach that doesn’t rely solely on herbicides.”
There are additional results for weeds in each of the grass crops from the survey. Visit www.wssa.net/wssa/weed/surveys for more information.