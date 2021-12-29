Sustainable agriculture needs more

Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture recently released the fourth edition of its National Indicators Report, “Environmental Indicators for Measuring Outcomes of On-Farm Agricultural Production in the United States.” The report provides national-level analysis on 11 U.S. commodity crops.
The report demonstrates that progress across five key environmental indicators has largely plateaued in the past decade. It shows an urgent need for greater collective action from the value chain to achieve sustained transformation of the agricultural system.
The peer-reviewed report uses publicly available data, government reports and scientific literature to measure sustainability trends of commodity crop production in the United States between 1980 and 2020. The new edition of the report updates the national-level indicators for the areas listed.
- energy use
- greenhouse-gas emissions
- irrigation-water use
- land use
- soil conservation
The edition updates indicators for 11 major commodity crops. It introduces data on sorghum for the first time.
Where earlier editions of the report chronicled steady improvement across the indicators since 1980, the 2021 report finds that many areas of improvement have plateaued. Greater collective action is needed across the value chain to understand and create the necessary enabling conditions to support a transition to sustainable agriculture. That includes a focus on areas such as social-science research and financial mechanisms. Key findings from the report are highlighted.
Significant opportunities for U.S. agriculture exist to contribute to climate-change mitigation through reduction of greenhouse-gas emissions. That could be furthered by greater fertilizer-use efficiency – to reduce soil nitrous-oxide emissions. It also could be furthered through the use of renewable energy and energy-efficiency improvements. Additional climate mitigation could be realized by reducing tillage and planting cover crops to increase soil-carbon sequestration.
Overall energy-use efficiency from commodity crop production has improved through time. But several major crops have shown increases in energy use in the past decade, resulting from increased use of fertilizer and crop-protection inputs.
Soil erosion was significantly reduced from 1990 through 2005. But since the early 2000s soil erosion has largely held steady. That reflects a flat trend for adoption of no-till and reduced-till practices recently and a relatively modest adoption of cover crops to date. Understanding why conservation-tillage adoption has plateaued will be key to driving future improvements in soil conservation.
Assessment of biodiversity and water-quality trends highlight multiple environmental benefits from strategic placement of diverse, perennial vegetation such as native grasslands within crop landscapes.
Allison Thomson, vice president of science and research at Field to Market, said, “While research to develop new technologies is critical to success, social-science research and community support to address the agronomic and financial risk related to changing production systems are necessary to achieve sustained transformation of the agricultural system.”
Significant improvement in soil erosion, energy use and greenhouse-gas emission reductions in the 1990s and early 2000s demonstrates that when new technologies and incentives enable farmers to achieve greater efficiency, they'll rapidly adopt new practices. As improvements in those areas have flatlined in recent decades, the report underscores the need for the value chain to place renewed focus on the conditions needed for landscape-wide improvements in the next decade.
“We must remember that achieving measurable progress in environmental indicators relies on complex decision-making at the farm level,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, a Nebraska farmer and chairman of Field to Market. “Where progress has stalled, our industry must understand and create the enabling conditions that support widespread transition to sustainable practices. That includes providing farmers with financial incentives, technical assistance and peer-learning opportunities.”
The report also provides national-level trends on biodiversity, soil carbon and water quality. It provides landscape-level analysis on three critical indicators where publicly available data is insufficient to draw conclusions on crop-specific performance.
Field to Market recently released individual, peer-reviewed reports on farm financial well-being as well as responsible pest management. That elevates analysis of national-level trends related to both topics.
Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture brings together a group of grower organizations, agribusinesses, food, beverage, restaurant and retail companies, conservation groups, universities and public-sector partners. They focus on defining, measuring and advancing the sustainability of food, fiber and fuel production.
Field to Market is comprised of more than 140 members representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain. Members employ more than 5 million people and represent combined revenues totaling more than $1.5 trillion. Visit fieldtomarket.org/report for more information.