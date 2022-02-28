Sweet sorghum studied for biofuel

Sweet sorghum is best known for the syrup made from its juices. But a procedure for making bio-butanol from sweet-sorghum bagasse may open another market for the crop, according to researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and Ohio State University.
Bagasse is the pulpy, fibrous remains of the crop's stalks after they've been crushed to extract the sugary juices. Some bagasse is re-applied on crop fields. What remains can present a disposal problem. But within the pulp are sugars locked within cellulose and hemicellulose – the "scaffolding" of plant-cell walls.
Once freed, the cellulosic sugars can be fermented into bio-butanol, said Nasib Qureshi, a chemical and biochemical engineer with the Agricultural Research Service’s National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research in Peoria, Illinois.
Bio-butanol derived from cellulosic sugars in agricultural wastes is appealing because of its potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Bio-butanol, along with ethanol, also is considered a cleaner-burning alternative gasoline.
Bio-butanol can be transported in existing pipelines and is less corrosive to internal combustion engines than ethanol. Bio-butanol also packs 33 percent more energy per gallon and is easier to blend with gasoline, Qureshi said. And it can be catalytically upgraded to sustainable aviation fuel.
Until the 1950s butanol had primarily been made from the fermented sugars of cornstarch and sugarcane molasses. Manufacturers then switched to petroleum, which proved cheaper and more efficient. Today butanol is primarily used as an industrial solvent.
But in the past several years Qureshi and his collaborators have leveraged advances in fermentation science and product-recovery technology. They’ve rekindled butanol's commercial prospects from a broader array of agricultural materials.
They’ve focused on harvest or processing wastes such as corn stover, barley and wheat straw, lesquerella presscake and most recently, sweet-sorghum bagasse. They’re also using hardy new strains of bacteria such as Clostridium beijerinckii P260 to ferment the wastes' cellulosic sugars inside bioreactors.
The team’s key advance was combining what had previously been a series of steps into a single streamlined process – the release of the wastes' cellulosic sugars, their fermentation into bio-butanol, and the removal of four-carbon alcohol – along with acetone and ethanol – from the bioreactor. That also helps protect the bacteria inside.
In laboratory-scale experiments the microbes produced 23 grams of bio-butanol from 160 grams of bagasse. That corresponds to production of 46 gallons of butanol from 1 ton of sweet-sorghum bagasse. It also produces 31 gallons of acetone and ethanol per ton of the feedstock that can be used as valuable chemicals, Qureshi said.
The researchers used a solid concentrated form of bagasse – 16 percent to 22 percent – that required a smaller-sized bioreactor and used about 50 percent less energy than producing bio-butanol from wheat straw.
Sweet sorghum offers promise as a bio-butanol source because of its drought tolerance, efficient water uptake and adaptability to wide-ranging growing conditions, including marginal cropland.
The research was published in the December 2021 issue of “Fermentation.” Visit mdpi.com and search for "Nasib Qureshi" for more information.