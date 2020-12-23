Take, interpret basal stalk nitrate test

Tools for evaluating nitrogen management have provided mixed results. Their ability to determine whether nitrogen is deficient or sufficient in fields is often not 100 percent accurate. Nonetheless tests like the basal stalk nitrate test are useful as a report card on nitrogen management within a field, or area of a field, within a growing season.
Proper sampling of the right section of the stalk at the correct time is key when taking basal stalk samples. Knowing what needs to be done before going into the field and the limitations of the test are important to ensure the most accurate results from basal stalk nitrate values.
Learn to take test
The basal stalk nitrate test is a diagnostic test taken at the end of the corn-growing season. Results will show how well a producer did with nitrogen management during the season. While the test won’t allude to how much nitrogen needs to be applied next year, throughout time it can reveal a useful picture of fertilizer-management practices.
To collect a sample, cut an 8-inch piece of stalk, starting 6 inches above the ground. That section should include the bottom node of the plant. Remove leaves and sheath tissue. For a complete sample, include at least 15 stalks from a given area.
Interpret the test
Once the basal stalk nitrate test has been taken, it’s time to interpret the results. Remember the test is diagnostic, not predictive. The results will come in measurements of PPM, or parts per million. That is an indication of nitrogen availability throughout the season.
The results provide a good picture of nitrogen management in a given field and is most effective when taken over many years to gauge any trends.
Visit extension.umn.edu and search for "crop testing" for more information. Visit youtu.be/r73yIp7DExs and youtu.be/4Reik3tbgJw to view videos.
Dan Kaiser and Fabian Fernandez are soil-fertility specialists for the University of Minnesota-Extension.