Tattered underwear means healthier soil

Farmers in four watershed councils across northwest Wisconsin recently volunteered to participate in a light-hearted competition aimed to turn some heads and crudely measure soil biological activity.
The “Soil Your Undies” challenge is simple. Bury a pair of underwear in the spring out in the field; then let soil microbes work on them for 50 to 60 days. The cotton in the underwear, being a natural fiber, is capable of quick decomposition in that time. But it needs plenty of microbial activity to happen. Luckily we’ve had a bountiful harvest of super-soiled undies.
There were 30 pairs of underwear planted from May 25 to June 17 across four counties. Field-cropping history and tillage were all noted at the time of planting. The pairs were dug up between July 22 and Aug. 3. Unfortunately a couple were lost; fields look awfully different after 60 growing days and our markers were difficult to find in 8-foot corn. Picture me crawling between corn rows on hands and knees looking for small pink flags as well as futilely checking “before” pictures of the field to try and triangulate location. To my credit, and more so the farmers, we found almost all of them.
More than one farmer called halfway through the challenge to say they hadn’t received any rain so the underwear was going to be as fresh as it was when they buried it. Those farmers were all surprised at what their soil did even during a dry season.
But moisture did make a difference. Dry fields without living roots in the ground decomposed less cotton, as shown by test plots at Mann Valley and Horse Creek. Whereas fields under irrigation – even with some tillage – had shredded the “whitey tighties.”
Each pair of briefs we dug up has told an interesting story. In general, the fields that had a longer history of no-till and reduced tillage had better breakdown than those with more cultivation. The River Falls FFA test plot has been no-tilled for two years whereas Tim Jennings’ field, less than a mile away, has been no-tilled for eight years. There was certainly a lot less of the underwear left in the eight-year field. Mike Wold in Dunn County has been mostly no-tilling his fields for 20 years; his pairs were some of the most degraded. But a pair in Pierce County took the cake; they were buried in a field that has been in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program for most of the past 40 years.
Another lesson we learned is poop breaks down underwear faster. And the jokes keep coming. Even with more tillage and less variety of crops in the rotation, farms with cow-manure incorporation had a lot more breakdown. That wasn’t as true for incorporated turkey litter or even hog manure.
A great comparison occurred at the Cormican farm near Glenwood City, Wisconsin. Andy and Don planted underwear in two fields close to each other. Both were no-tilled and both had cover crops this past year. But in one field their cattle had grazed off the covers; in the other the covers were terminated chemically in the spring at 2 feet tall. The undies in the grazed field were a lot more deteriorated than in the field without livestock access.
So some underwear broke down more; why does that matter? In short, healthy soil is more resilient to weather and can hold more nutrients than inert soil. That happens mostly through soil structure and water absorption. Organic matter, like roots and microbial colonies, create structure by literally gripping soil and absorbing water instead of allowing it to run over the surface. That makes healthy soil far less likely to erode during rains or blow away with the wind. And holding onto that moisture gives crops a bigger moisture bank to draw from during drought. Healthy soil microbes unlock nutrients while breaking down organic matter, providing more fertility to crops.
Of course it’s not as simple as it sounds. Soil scientists say biological breakdown can be slower in some very healthy soils because of greater fungal activity. Soil fungus is great for soil structure and nutrient availability to plants, but is a slow decomposer and takes more time than soil bacteria to break down material. Fortunately more scientific measurements can provide a ratio of fungal vs. biological activity in the soil to folks who really want to have a better peek under their dirt.
For the rest of us, we can use undies to have a general idea of how our soil is doing. One farmer who applied fungicide had a lot of breakdown, so perhaps killing the fungus made more room for bacterial colonies. Another who has been using lots of biologicals and had fantastic-looking crops and extremely good biological measurements through testing had very little breakdown of the underwear. In short, burying underwear isn’t a perfect test of soil health. And it isn’t an exact science. But in general it has shown general trends that more soil-health practices are associated with more decomposition.
We don’t know if more underwear breakdown translates to better crop yield. We’ll try to do some tracking at harvest time. But of course yield is dependent on hundreds of different factors, especially rainfall. Does more corn mean less underwear? Like many of the underwear pulled from the ground, the well of jokes on this subject is bottomless.
Visit farmerledwatershed.org or contact tdaun@wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.
Tara Daun is the watershed coordinator for four Farmer-Led Watershed Councils in northwestern Wisconsin.