Using viruses as a delivery vehicle, researchers at the University of California-Davis and the University of Minnesota have induced genetic mutations directly in plants. Desired mutations were passed to the next generation at a frequency ranging from 65 percent to 100 percent.
The ribonucleic acid – RNA – virus used doesn’t integrate into the genome, said Savithramma Dinesh-Kumar, a plant biology professor at UC-Davis
“When the seeds are formed, they’re virus free so you don’t have any footprint of the things you put in,” he said. “But you have introduced the desired mutation.”
Most plant-biology research that concerns gene-editing uses a soil-borne bacteria called Agrobacterium to mediate gene transfer via the introduction of a Cas9 nuclease and a single-guide RNA, he said. That single-guide RNA is a component of the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR-Cas9 – system designed to target a specific sequence of the target gene for editing.
Transfer-deoxyribonucleic acid from the agrobacterium is engineered to carry Cas9 and single-guide RNA. Agrobacterium is then used to transfer the engineered T-DNA cassette into plant cells where it integrates at random positions in the genome and expresses the Cas9 and single-guide RNA. That induces genetic mutations. The resulting progeny from those plants will show the desired mutation. But the transgene will still be there unless a researcher segregates it, Dinesh-Kumar said.
The researchers engineered tobacco rattle virus to deliver single-guide RNA. It targeted the gene encoding phytoene desaturase enzyme in a Cas9-expressing transgenic line of Nicotiana benthamiana, a relative of tobacco. Mutation of that gene leads to a photo-bleaching effect on plant leaves.
The scientists fused single-guide RNA with mobile RNA sequences that are known to move through plant vasculature to germline tissue. The researchers assumed it would enhance heritability of gene-editing frequency. Germline cells are responsible for passing heritable traits from one generation to the next.
About 2.5 weeks after introducing the RNA sequences via the tobacco rattle virus vector, the team noticed bleached spots appearing on the leaves of their experimental plants. Emerging leaves showed more bleached areas. The trait was expressed in subsequent generations with a frequency ranging from 65 percent to 100 percent.
Dinesh-Kumar’s goal is to eventually create a transgenic-free editing technique for plants.
"Our whole premise of using virus vectors to deliver gene-editing components is to make them non-transgenic,” Dinesh-Kumar said. “We have achieved a first step in delivering single-guide RNA with mobile RNAs that will give high editing frequency.”
The next step is to determine how to manipulate the viruses to carry a Cas9 nuclease, the enzyme necessary to cut and edit a plant’s genome and single-guide RNA together. Development of a new system for breeding hardier and more nutritious crops may be possible, he said.
The study recently was published in “Nature Plants.” Visit https://www.nature.com/articles/s41477-020-0670-y for more information.