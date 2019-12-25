The “it” technologies of 2020 will likely be advances in technologies that already have been helping farmers in the past few years – edge-of-field monitors, data connectivity and mobile apps. So says Brian Luck, an assistant professor of biological-systems engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also is a specialist for the UW-Division of Extension.
Continuous monitoring of crops is helping farms to measure rainfall, but also to track continuous moisture in soil, he said. Edge-of-field monitoring enables farmers to make informed decisions about the use of crop inputs and irrigation. Monitors also measure the amount of nutrients and sediment in water runoff. They compare improvements with different conservation systems, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Another technology – data connectivity in rural areas – continues to receive a great deal of attention across the country. Wisconsin is no exception. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in September announced that the Wisconsin Public Service Commission would award as much as $24 million in broadband-expansion-grant funding in fiscal year 2020.
The purpose of the funding is to advance telecommunications capability in underserved areas of the state. A Federal Communications Commission study found that about 28 percent of Wisconsin residents living in rural census blocks lack access to at least one broadband service.
Being able to quickly and easily download and share information will help improve farm-management decisions, Luck said. The ability for crop growers to transmit real-time information – such as weed escapes or insect damage – to a crop consultant will give that individual more time to implement corrective measures.
“Moving data from point of origination to point of use in a timely manner helps producers leverage data to create tangible increases in economic, environmental and social sustainability,” wrote Daniel Barker, Matthew Darr and Christopher Murphy, agricultural and biosystems engineering professors at Iowa State University. They published in 2018 “Data Management.”
Memory cards and wireless-data transfer are two main methods of transferring data. And most farm data collected and organized includes global-positioning-system location data and time reference. The data are tabulated and can be viewed in the form of field maps. The goal is organizing that data into a format where informed decisions can be made regarding field and farm efficiency and productivity, the agricultural engineers wrote.
They also discussed the many software platforms and smartphone apps available to farmers. There are numerous products with farm-management information systems incorporating hardware, software and networks. Some examples are Climate FieldView, DuPont Pioneer Encirca, FarmersEdge Smart Solutions, John Deere MyJohnDeere, Ag Leader SMS and Trimble Ag Software.
Having farm data and being able to layer data in such a system can add value to a farm. But farmers need to determine whether having that data translates to dollars in their pocket, Luck said.
Seeing one’s data as a map in addition to a report or spreadsheet will always be of value as a step on the data-literacy path, wrote Karon Tracey-Cowan in “Precision Ag.” She launched AgTech GIS to provide tools, information, support and training to the Canadian agricultural industry.
“Before we can get excited about what the future holds in terms of the benefits of big-data analysis, artificial intelligence or machine learning, front-end users need to experience their own data,” she said. “Delving into your own data will either confirm you're on the right management path or it will provide the information needed to prosper in an ever-changing business environment.”
The number of mobile applications for farming also continues to increase. Luck points to just a few apps developed at UW-Madison.
The Sporecaster smartphone app, for example, was developed with support from the Wisconsin Soybean Association and the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board. It was programmed by personnel in the nutrient and pest-management program at UW-Madison. It was designed to predict the need for a fungicide application to control white mold in soybeans. A companion app, called Spore Buster, compares 10 treatment plans to determine their average net gain and breakeven probability based on research results.
UW-Madison also developed Silage Snap, which uses a phone’s camera to determine whether harvesting or processing machinery is cracking corn enough for maximum feeding efficiency. A farmer can use it to maximize energy gains and milk production.
Shawn Conley, UW-Extension soybean specialist, developed the Bean Cam app. Growers can use it to do stand counts to determine whether replanting is required. A farmer can select and name a field, input information about the row spacing, identify the growth stage, and then line up lines on the camera with soybean rows before taking photos.
The app will help growers estimate the percentage of maximum yield the field will produce as well as the number of seeds that should be replanted. The app also will estimate how much yield will increase if the grower follows the replant recommendations.
Visit maps.psc.wi.gov/apps/WisconsinBroadbandMap and lib.dr.iastate.edu/abe_eng_reports/26 and ipcm.wisc.edu/apps/sporecaster and go.wisc.edu/silagesnap and ipcm.wisc.edu/apps/beancam for more information.