Most of the world’s fertilizer is produced in large manufacturing plants, which require huge amounts of energy to generate the high temperatures and pressures needed to combine nitrogen and hydrogen into ammonia. Chemical engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are working to develop a smaller-scale alternative. That alternative could potentially be used to produce fertilizer for farmers in remote, rural areas such as sub-Saharan Africa. Fertilizer is often hard to obtain in such areas because of the cost of transporting it from large manufacturing facilities.
In a step toward small-scale production, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a way to combine hydrogen and nitrogen using electric current to generate a lithium catalyst where the reaction takes place.
Fertilizer traditionally has been manufactured using the Haber-Bosch process, which combines atmospheric nitrogen with hydrogen gas to form ammonia. The hydrogen gas used for the process is usually obtained from methane derived from natural gas or other fossil fuels. Nitrogen is very unreactive so high temperatures – 932 degrees Fahrenheit – and pressures – 200 atmospheres – are required to make it react with hydrogen.
The researchers developed a method that could reduce those emissions, with the added benefit of making ammonia close to where it’s needed, said Karthish Manthiram, an assistant professor of chemical engineering at the institute.
The researchers used electricity to try to force nitrogen and hydrogen to react. Previous research has shown that applying electrical voltage can shift the equilibrium of the reaction so that it favors formation of ammonia. But it has been difficult to do this inexpensively and sustainably, according to the researchers.
Most previous efforts to perform the reaction using normal temperatures and pressures have used a lithium catalyst to break the strong triple bond found in nitrogen-gas molecules. The resulting product, lithium nitride, can then react with hydrogen atoms from an organic solvent to produce ammonia. But the solvent typically used, tetrahydrofuran, is expensive and is consumed by the reaction so it needs to be continually replaced.
The researchers devised a way to use hydrogen gas instead of tetrahydrofuran as the source of hydrogen atoms. They designed a mesh-like electrode that allows nitrogen gas to diffuse through it. It interacts with hydrogen which is dissolved in ethanol at the electrode surface.
The stainless-steel mesh is coated with the lithium catalyst, produced by plating out lithium ions from solution. Nitrogen gas diffuses throughout the mesh and is converted to ammonia through a series of reaction steps mediated by lithium. That allows hydrogen and nitrogen to react at relatively high rates despite the fact that they’re usually not very soluble in liquids. That makes it more challenging to react them at high rates, according to the researchers.
The researchers used nitrogen and hydrogen gases flowing in from a gas cylinder. But they also showed they could use water as a source of hydrogen by first electrolyzing the water and then flowing that hydrogen into their electrochemical reactor.
The overall system is small enough to sit on a laboratory benchtop. But it could be scaled to produce larger quantities of ammonia by connecting many modules, said Nikifar Lazouski, a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and lead author of the research paper. Another key challenge will be to improve the energy efficiency of the reaction, which now is only about 2 percent compared to 50 percent to 80 percent for the Haber-Bosch reaction.
“We have an overall reaction that finally looks favorable, which is a big step forward,” he said. “But we know there’s still an energy-loss problem that needs to be solved. That will be one of the major things we want to address in future work.”
The approach also could lend itself to energy storage, Manthiram said. The idea, which is being pursued by some scientists, calls for using electricity produced by wind energy or solar energy to power ammonia generation. The ammonia could then serve as a liquid fuel that would be relatively easy to store and transport. The research recently was published in “Nature Catalysis.” Visit nature.com and search for “rapid ammonia synthesis from nitrogen and water-splitting-derived hydrogen” for more information.