New technologies are helping livestock producers to analyze their feed in real time on the farm. That can lead to better-quality feed that benefits cows, farmers and industry nutritionists. But before those technologies are used, one needs to understand proper sampling techniques and frequency.
A key to obtaining accurate feed information is ensuring samples are collected correctly. The Rock River Laboratory in Watertown, Wisconsin, features sampling instructions on its website; visit rockriverlab.com for more information. Visit youtube.com and search for "Rock River sampling" to watch videos on proper sampling procedures.
SCiO Cup is one new technology; it can be used to quickly analyze dry matter in silage, according to the company. The “cup” uses near-infrared spectroscopy that works in conjunction with a cell phone via Bluetooth technology. A producer can download the SCiO Cup application from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Once the app is installed, the user can sign in and pair it with his or her cell phone; the app provides instructions. The technology can be used to help producers determine the best time to harvest forages or corn, and to ensure cows receive properly balanced rations. It also can be used to collect data and track trends through time.
Vita Plus has used the technology with clients to help determine when to harvest crops to most accurately reach dry-matter targets. Many farms are using devices such as SCiO Cup several times per week or even daily to measure dry matter, said Michelle Chang-Der Bedrosian, a forage-products and dairy technical-service specialist at Vita Plus. The devices enable decisions about whether forages or grain is dry enough for storage prior to feeding to cattle, she said. Dry-matter content can be immediately relayed into feed software to make changes in total mixed rations.
“This is especially helpful after rain events or in situations with variable silage conditions such as bag silos,” she said.
If a producer wants to verify device accuracy, its results can be compared to a laboratory test, she said. If the device produces a reading that’s within 2 percentage units of the laboratory dry-matter content, the device is considered accurate. Visit sciocup.com for more information.
TrinamiX is another new feed-analysis tool; it’s a brand of BASF. It’s a cloud-based combination of a handheld device, an app and a customer portal. Data is transferred via Bluetooth technology to the mobile app and customer portal.
Farmers, nutritionists, feed mills and cooperatives are using the near-infrared-spectroscopy device, said Lauren Rosburg, marketing manager for TrinamiX IR Sensing and Spectroscopy.
“Farmers are using it to calculate rations on their farms without having to wait for lab results,” she said. “That allows them to be more efficient with their ration formulation, and adapt diets based on factors such as feed cost, weather changes and forage analysis.”
Industry nutritionists can use the technology to provide nutritional feedback and recommendations without waiting for lab results.
“Nutritionists can reformulate on a more-regular basis, increasing feed efficiency and reducing overall feed costs,” she said. “And in a situation when problems arise on a farm, trinamiX can help rule out or identify a nutritional issue faster than lab analysis.
“We work with laboratories to ensure our scanner accurately reads samples on a farm. Farmers are welcome to send samples to labs to cross-check for differences in results. We also work with labs to make adjustments to ensure consistent calibration.”
Visit trinamixsensing.com/feedanalysis for more information.
NeoSpectra is another new technology; it was developed by Si-Ware Systems. The platform uses spectroscopy and machine learning to quickly analyze the nutrient content of feed and feed ingredients. The platform includes a handheld device, a mobile app and a cloud data portal.
Rock River Laboratory recently formed a collaboration with Si-Ware Systems. The laboratory and its customers will have access to NeoSpectra’s platform to perform rapid analysis of various parameters. That will allow for more-advanced monitoring of trends and variations in forages, feed and feed ingredients, according to the company. It will help nutritionists and farmers optimize feed mixes and production efficiencies. It also will help feed mills to comply with Food Safety Modernization Act regulations.
Si-Ware Systems also recently formed an agreement with Cargill Animal Nutrition to provide the NeoSpectra platform to Cargill’s North American dairy teams for on-site analysis of forages, feeds and feed ingredients.
Visit www.si-ware.com/lp/neospectra-dairy-farm-solutions for more information.
Representatives of the three technology companies demonstrated their feed-analysis tools at the 2023 Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Business Conference.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.