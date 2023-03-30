URBANA, Ill. – Aerial imagery is a valuable component of precision agriculture, providing farmers with information about crop health and yield. Images are typically obtained with an expensive multispectral camera attached to an unmanned aerial vehicle.
But a new study from the University of Illinois and Mississippi State University shows pictures from a standard red-green-blue camera combined with artificial intelligence can provide equivalent crop-prediction tools for a fraction of the cost.
Multispectral cameras provide color maps that represent vegetation to help farmers monitor plant health and spot problem areas. Vegetation indices such as the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index and the Normalized Difference Red Edge Index display healthy areas as green while problem areas display as red.
“Typically to do this you’d need to have a near-infrared camera that costs about $5,000,” said Girish Chowdhary, an associate professor at the University of Illinois-Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering and co-author of the paper. “But we’ve shown we can train artificial intelligence to generate Normalized Difference Vegetation Index-like images using a red-green-blue camera attached to an inexpensive unmanned aerial vehicle. That significantly reduces the cost.”
The researchers collected aerial images from corn, soybean and cotton fields at various growth stages with both a multispectral and a red-green-blue camera. They used Pix2Pix, a neural network designed for image conversion. The network translated the red-green-blue images into Normalized Difference Vegetation Index and Normalized Difference Red Edge Index color maps with red and green areas.
After training the network with a large number of both multispectral and regular pictures, they tested its ability to generate Normalized Difference Vegetation Index/Normalized Difference Red Edge Index pictures from another set of regular images.
“There’s a reflective greenness index in the photos that indicates photosynthetic efficiency,” Chowdhary said. “It reflects a little bit in the green channel and a lot in the near-infrared channel. But we’ve created a network that can extract it from the green channel by training it on the near-infrared channel. That means we need only the green channel along with other contextual information such as red, blue and green pixels.”
To test the accuracy of the artificial-intelligence-generated images, the researchers asked a panel of crop specialists to view side-by-side images of the same areas, either generated by artificial intelligence or taken with a multispectral camera. The specialists indicated if they could tell which one was the true multispectral image and whether they noticed any differences that would affect their decision making.
The experts found no observable differences between the two sets of images. They indicated they’d make similar predictions from both. The research team also tested the comparison of images through statistical procedures, confirming there were virtually no measurable differences between them.
Joby Czarnecki, an associate research professor at Mississippi State University and co-author of the paper, cautions that this doesn’t mean the two sets of images are identical.
“While we can’t say the images would provide the same information under all conditions, for this particular issue they allow for similar decisions,” she said. “Near-infrared reflectance can be critical for some plant decisions. But in this particular case, it’s exciting that our study shows you can replace an expensive technology with inexpensive artificial intelligence and still arrive at the same decision.”
The aerial view can provide information that’s difficult to obtain from the ground. For example areas of storm damage or nutrient deficiencies may not be easily visible at eye level, but can be spotted easily from the air. Farmers with the appropriate authorizations may choose to fly their own unmanned aerial vehicles or they may contract a private company to do so. Either way the color maps provide important crop-health information needed for management decisions.
The artificial-intelligence software and procedures used in the study are available for companies that want to implement it or expand usage by training the network on additional datasets.
“There's a lot of potential in artificial intelligence to help reduce costs, which is a key driver for many applications in agriculture,” Chowdhary said. “If you can make a $600 unmanned aerial vehicle more useful, then everybody can access it. And the information would help farmers improve yield and be better stewards of their land.”
The study was published in Computers and Electronics in Agriculture. Visit sciencedirect.com – search for “NDVI/NDRE prediction” - for more information.
Marianne Stein is a communication specialist at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.