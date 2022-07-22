Technology ‘sees’ runoff from air

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Runoff from agriculture and other sources has been a problem for decades in northwestern Wisconsin. It can harm water quality and quality of life. But researchers and students at the University of Wisconsin-Stout aim to develop a new tool to help divert contaminants before they reach waterways.
The research project is a collaboration between Abhi Ghosh, Abhishek Verma and Yuan Xing, all assistant professors in engineering and technology at UW-Stout. They’ll begin by flying unmanned-aerial vehicles over pre-approved area farms. Attached to those vehicles will be hyperspectral cameras. The cameras will take high-resolution images across the visible and infrared spectrum.
“Surveys of areas will help us understand both surface- and subsurface-drainage patterns,” Ghosh said. “They’ll help us predict the problem and be proactive.”
Data from the cameras will be processed using image-processing software. Then runoff flow is simulated in computer software to validate the data. Hyperspectral imaging, image processing and fluid simulation all have been developed previously by researchers, but researchers and students at UW-Stout are working to develop a single process, Ghosh said.
“There’s now enough commercial software to sew together the pieces,” he said.
The information can be used to indicate crop health and help farmers make informed decisions on the use of crop inputs.
“Landowners wouldn’t have to hire researchers or a team of people,” Ghosh said. “They could buy software and we’d have the data to help them make decisions.”
Students will be trained to fly the unmanned-aerial vehicles and earn a Remote Pilot Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration before data collection begins in late summer. Professors will hire three students with research experience. Three other students will be hired, which will help them gain undergraduate research experience.
After the project is completed students and professors plan to pursue opportunities to present the research. They’ll make presentations to scholarly organizations and community groups such as the local Red Cedar Watershed Conference, which could put the research findings into action. Visit uwstout.edu for more information.